Burglars target GT business centre
(CNS): The RCIPS is investigating overnight break-ins at the Cayman Business Park at the junction of Huldah Avenue and Elgin Avenue in George Town, where at least four businesses were targetted. The burglaries were reported to police shortly after 6am yesterday (19 September) after it was found that offices had been ransacked and an undisclosed quantity of cash and other items taken. The culprits smashed through the dry walls, having gained access to one of the offices, and then pushed through into others, including one belonging to a local attorney.
Anyone who may have seen anything in the area overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Seems that the law office was the real target as there must have been a lot of spicy files there on a lot of politico’s and all the other spaces ransacked were just to throw off the police. Watch if this does not become a future hot item – like Cayman’s own little Watergate.
Turns out they were petty thieves looking to score cash. Only stupid people with no money do crimes like this. Be surprised if they even knew how to read.
The Unity Team will get to the bottom of this!
The publicity has probably already done those businesses a world of good. Nobody knew they were there before this!
On a quest to find the sacred vessel perhaps?
Yes those secret files on the politicians!