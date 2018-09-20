Burglars target GT business centre

(CNS): The RCIPS is investigating overnight break-ins at the Cayman Business Park at the junction of Huldah Avenue and Elgin Avenue in George Town, where at least four businesses were targetted. The burglaries were reported to police shortly after 6am yesterday (19 September) after it was found that offices had been ransacked and an undisclosed quantity of cash and other items taken. The culprits smashed through the dry walls, having gained access to one of the offices, and then pushed through into others, including one belonging to a local attorney.

Anyone who may have seen anything in the area overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

