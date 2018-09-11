Booze sale law changes now in effect

(CNS): Amendments to the Liquor Licensing Law passed by the Legislative Assembly earlier this year went into effect this week, and officials hope they will clear up some of the ambiguities relating to the sale of liquor at bars, hotels, restaurants and stores and by mobile licensees, private caterers and at special events. The changes include increasing the power of the Liquor Licensing Board to permit Sunday opening for package licensed premises. Others deal with the type of licences that liquor-related businesses have and how they comply.

Commerce Minister Joey Hew said the amendments aim to address urgent matters only.

“Over the years there has been some ambiguity and issues with several sections of the Liquor Licensing Law. These amendments were done in an effort to address some of the critical deficiencies and provide a more efficient licensing regime,” he said.

Before drafting the changes ministry officials consulted a variety of stakeholders, including the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, the Cayman Ministers Association and the National Drug Council. The ministry also has plans for a more comprehensive review of the law, taking a closer look at rules around the training of bar staff and the advertising of alcohol, as well as potentially combining the Music and Dancing Control Law with the Liquor Licensing Law.

However, the immediate changes have been welcomed by LLB Chair Noel Williams, who will be holding the annual licensing meeting this week.

“The Liquor License Board is pleased that the recent changes to the law now provides clarity to the roles and responsibility of the Board,” Williams said. “The board will now be equipped with the tools and training necessary to run fairly and efficiently.”

The Full list of the 2018 amendments that came into effect 10 September are as follows:

Properly define what constitutes a “mobile bar” to avoid any breaches of, and ensure the compliance of the law.

Allows Cabinet to provide guidance and policy directions to the Board as it related to performance of its functions, when it is deemed necessary.

Requires the board, before it issues a package licence and a retail licence to the same premise, to ensure that there is a clear demarcation between the areas used within the premises for each licence and that licensees are able to control each area.

Allows the board the ability to grant licences to non-profit organisations that re-registered under the Non-Profit Organisations Law.

Remove the requirement for clearly marked exits, adequate fire extinguishing systems (removes a licensing duplication that is already fulfilled when premises receive approval from chief fire officer).

Removes the need for reference from the chief medical officer (no longer necessary as smoking is prohibited inside licensed premises).

Removes the infrequently used category of wine and beer, reducing the number of categories from eight to seven.

Amends the terms of “retail licences”, “temporary licences” and “restaurant licences”.

Allows Cabinet to prescribe fees for an extension granted by the chairman of the board.

Permit the board to waive fees for a temporary or occasional licence for an event that is part of a national festival.

Empower the board to permit licensed premises covered by a package licence to sell liquor on Sundays during such hours as the board may determine.

