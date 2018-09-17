Pirate tour boat crushed coral colonies

Cayman News Service

Researchers inspect the damage done when the Jolly Roger ran aground (Photo by Cody Panton) – click to enlarge

(CNS): A number of small coral colonies were damaged when The Jolly Roger, a pirate-themed tour boat, ran aground in the George Town Harbour last week. Following a survey by marine researchers, the Department of Environment said that two colonies of starlet coral (Siderastrea sidera) and four colonies of brain coral (Diploria strigosa), as well as a small group of yellow porites (Porites Astreoides) were seriously damaged.

In a press release about the incident, officials said the pirate ship had struck the hardpan area just north of the port after coming loose from its moorings in the rough weather. Although the location was largely hard-packed sea bed, there were coral colonies in the area which were crashed.

The DoE is continuing its investigation. In the meantime the department is urging boat owners to take the necessary precautions to inspect and secure their vessels during periods of inclement weather in order to avoid any future incidents of potential injury to individuals, damage to property or destruction of marine life.

