(CNS): A Bodden Town man (49) who was arrested at the weekend following a fight outside a bar in central George Town has been charged with wounding and is due to appear in court today. He and another man had left the undisclosed bar on Shedden Road not far from the junction of Eastern Avenue and subsequently had an altercation. The second man sustained an injury to his face and the Bodden Town man was arrested.

Category: Courts, Crime