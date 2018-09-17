Balboa Beach makes booze bid

(CNS): The new package liquor licence, designed to give clarity to the business of selling alcohol on Sundays, has seen applications from a variety of retail establishments and new ventures in the Cayman Islands, including plans to sell booze to tourists on the Balboa Beach site in George Town harbour. The small, developed commercial beach operation on the GT waterfront, which rents chairs and paddleboards to cruise ship visitors, is looking to expand its services to include alcohol sales.

The company applied for a number of different liquor licences at Thursday’s quarterly board meeting, including the Package Licence to permit Sunday sales and to serve drinks on the beach. Balboa Beach also applied for retail licences for a mobile bar, which would be used for private functions and for its 36-foot boat, which can come directly into the shore area.

The owners of the operation requested to be allowed to sell alcohol from 8am during the week, in order to compete on a level playing field with the various retail outlets catering to cruise ship visitors at this time. They said they would use a combination of staff, security and cameras to ensure that their customers acted within the boundaries of the law.

Among the retail outlets making licence applications at Thursday’s meeting were the operators of the MargaritaVille resort on West Bay Road, primarily for its bistro and convenience store Spread, to operate a bar and a range of charcuterie, such as wine and cheese, for hotel guests and the public to take down to the beach.

While some gas stations had already been selling liquor on Sunday through a retail licence, this had restricted sales of beer to cases only. The new Package Licence allows alcohol sales on Sunday, within the specified hours of 1pm to 7pm, with no restrictions on quantity.

Peter Campbell, owner of the Esso gas station in Prospect, was among the applicants for a Package Licence, in order to sell alcohol seven days per week for consumption off the premises. Campbell, was questioned by the Board about the possibility of people purchasing alcohol from the gas station and then standing outside the door to consume it, which they said was “a big no no” and a pretty serious situation for a gas station.

Campbell looked to calm any fears on this score and said that firstly Esso’s strict rules would not allow that sort of behaviour, while additional preventative measures such as staff and security cameras would be employed. The potential for customers to consume the alcohol they had purchased in their cars outside was also something that raised concerns for the board.

Among the other applications being heard at Thursday’s meeting was for the 1981 Brewing Company, seeking a Package License. While Sunday opening is not planned for this local craft brewery, which produces beers such as Tropical IPA, Cayman Blonde and Island Session, the proprietors demonstrated the ‘growler’ vessel that would be used for off premises sales, which is an air tight jug, ideal for bringing a small quantity of beer back from a brewery.

The Culture Rum company, which will import craft spirits from North America and operate a small distillery, producing Cayman Islands rum, was seeking a Distributors Licence, in order to sell product to local bars and restaurants. Owner Sean Moyle said in the future he would apply for a Package Licence to be able to sell directly to the public.

Decisions on the grant applications made before the board on Thursday are expected to be made within the next two weeks.

Category: Business, Retail