Airport audit to remain under wraps

(CNS): An interim progress report on the airport redevelopment project conducted by the Office of the Auditor General will remain under wraps for several more months because it is “a live project” that is “still commercially sensitive”. The review, which is believed to confirm wide speculation about cost overruns being at least 20% more than the original estimates, has raised concerns for Public Accounts Committee Chair Ezzard Miller because, he said, the enforced secrecy means his committee cannot do its job and he is unable to reveal any of the content.

The report was given to House Speaker McKeeva Bush and PAC on 30 August, but the members were asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement not to reveal the contents of the report, which Auditor General Sue Winspear has said was conducted to help government to steer the project and consider improvements before it’s complete, with “a view to getting a better overall outcome”.

Winspear told CNS that she is also not entirely comfortable with the lack of openness and transparency around this interim report but believes conducting such an exercise is worthwhile, and at this point there were sound reasons for keeping the document out of the public domain.

“There is more value in undertaking performance audits on major projects when they are in progress as it enables government to steer the project and consider improvements prior to the end of the project, with a view to getting a better overall outcome. But the downside of this approach is inevitably the tension between doing this and being open and transparent at that point in time, given it is a live project,” the independent public auditor stated.

She explained that there are likely to be commercial risks from contract information being made public too soon.

“As the Owen Roberts Airport redevelopment is still a live project and thus still commercially sensitive, I decided, after seeking the advice of both the acting governor and attorney general, that this report was only to be given at that point in time to the five members of the PAC and the speaker. I plan to make the report public as soon as the project is completed or the commercial sensitivities are otherwise sufficiently diminished. Given my office strongly upholds and promotes openness and transparency, this is not a situation that I find ideal,” Winspear added.

The PAC chair agrees that this is not ideal and he told CNS that he is becoming increasingly frustrated with the situation because without the power of public scrutiny there is no way for the committee to know if any of the auditor general’s recommendations are being followed.

He also pointed out that the PAC held an administrative meeting earlier this month and they and Winspear had agreed to release the report to all other MLAs under the same terms of non-disclosure. But two weeks later the speaker had not yet distributed the report to the other members, Miller said, adding that he did not know if MLAs on the government bench had seen a copy of the report.

Miller, who is the opposition leader, said it was “regrettable” that he could not tell readers about the content. He explained that this is the first time the PAC had asked the OAG to undertake a report on a project before it was finished, with the intention of heading off the kind of problems that have been revealed and well documented by the auditor general when it comes to government-funded capital projects.

“But if we are not allowed to hold public hearings on the findings until after the project is finished, what is the point?” Miller asked, pointing out that keeping the lid on this report defeats the purpose.

Emphasising his inability to speak about the content, Miller said that the way things are being handled raised some constitutional questions about the independence of the auditor general, as he implied that the civil service hierarchy are the ones putting pressure on Winspear not to release the report.

But Miller’s main concern is that without public scrutiny there is no way to influence change or to know whether or not the OAG’s recommendations will be addressed.

He said that long before the report was finished there had been mounting rumours that all was not going to plan at the airport when it came to cost overruns and the time-table. He pointed out that the delay was already in the public domain and numbers ranging from increases of 5% to 30% on the originally $55 million price tag have been circulating for months.

At the beginning of this month during a sitting in the Legislative Assembly on Cayman Brac, the speaker took aim at Chis Saunders, a member of PAC who has seen the report, after he mentioned the overruns at the airport as a warning signal during the debate on the request for a government referendum about the cruise port. But his words were struck from the record.

Given that the ministry management team that steered the airport project through is the same one that will be overseeing the cruise and cargo project, there are calls for the OAG’s airport report to be made public before government moves on what will be the largest ever capital works project in Cayman’s history.

Sources close to the project have told CNS that it will not be finished until well into 2019 and that the increase in costs is likely to be around 20%. But Winspear’s report is likely to have scrutinized the process and while it may demonstrate that the ministry managers and board followed the law to a ‘t’ but earlier, almost since the beginning of the project, questions had been raised about the timelines on decisions and how various contractors were selected.

Miller warned that covering up the report because of the so-called “commercial sensitivities” could set a dangerous precedent that can be used by government to keep a lid on any future reports that criticise its handling of major projects.

And with government claiming that the costly and controversial cruise port project is going to be a public-private partnership, such a model would already make close scrutiny difficult.

