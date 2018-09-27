Absence of DoE stumps minister’s panel
(CNS): Many questions posed by the public at Wednesday night’s meeting about the controversial cruise berthing facility related to the environment, as well as who is bidding and who is paying. But the panel assembled by the tourism ministry were, in many cases, stumped by the questions. In a meeting lasting five hours, dozens of the more than 400 people who attended were seeking answers that were not provided, as the decision by the tourism ministry to remove the department of the environment from the steering committee and have no representative from that agency at the meeting left attendees frustrated.
Alongside Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, Chief Officer Stran Bodden, Acting PACI Director Joseph Woods, Cayman Turtle Centre Managing Director Tim Adam, and Max Jones and Peter Granger from the Central Procurement Office were joined by two representatives from the cruiselines, David Candib from Carnival and Miguel Reyna from Royal Caribbean — which proved controversial because both of those companies are involved in a consortium bid that has made it to the final three.
The former chair of the National Conservation Council, Christine Rose Smyth, made her skepticism of the minister’s claims about caring for the environment clear when she pointed to comments made by the premier about the National Conservation Law being ridiculous and plans to gut the legislation, which has still not been fully implemented. She said government had failed to implement the marine conservation enhancements and misused the Environmental Protection Fund, which is made up of money taken from tourists, including cruise visitors.
Smyth raised a number of questions about the impact on reefs and what she called the “poster child for failed coral relocation” in Falmouth, Jamaica, where a cruise pier project has decimated the marine habitat and the local people have failed to see any benefit. But the panel fell far short of addressing the concerns.
Katrina Jurn, another environmental expert and a leading activists involved in the call for a referendum, as well as a cross-section of people involved in the tourism industry had concerns about the environmental damage. But most questions were left hanging, as the panel members conferred and chatted among themselves without coming up with answers.
On a number of occasions, Jones and Granger hastily sought to find answers as they thumbed through the original EIA published more than three years ago relating to an entirely different design. Claims by the representatives of the procurement office that the final preferred bidder will take responsibility for mitigating the environmental damage and undertaking all of the necessary studies created further concerns.
Questions about how the silt and sediment will be managed and monitored, not just throughout the construction but also from the arrival and departure of the mega ships for the life of the development, were not addressed. Jones and Granger appeared to indicate that environmental concerns would be monitored and strict protections would be part of the conditions for a contract, but there was no indication that the government has much of an idea how badly the wider marine environment will be impacted.
People openly expressed frustration about the presentation before the Q&A session, which they believed lacked substance and proved to be a repeat of the minister’s speech in the Legislative Assembly earlier this month, a revisit of the history of the process over the last five years and some promotional soundbites from the cruise lines. Audience members said on a number of occasions they had come to the meeting to hear the facts “but we are left frustrated” because question had not been answered.
Who is going to do the project and how it will be paid for were among other poignant questions that were left unanswered, as Bodden insisted that naming the bidders would “compromise the process”, but there was no explanation why simply identifying the bidders would do that.
Johann Moxam, one of the co-coordinators of the call for the referendum, pressed for details on the economics and questioned why the cruise lines were on the panel when they are both involved in a consortium bid known as Verdant Isle, which CNS understands includes local general contractor McAlpine and a well known international marine engineering firm.
Despite demands from members of the audience, who pointed out that public money will ultimately finance this project, the ministry refused to answer questions on bidders and the financing model. The minister also refused to say how much over the $200 million estimate or “the range of potential costs” the government is prepared to go to and still press on with the project, as he simply seemed unaware of a significant amount of important details about the project.
The estimated price tag is understood not to include any of the issues relating to environmental mitigation, the necessary geological and environmental studies that still must be conducted, or the proposed coral relocation.
The question of how, given the company’s global reputation, China Harbour Engineering Company has found itself on to the list of the final three bidders was also a place where the government did not want to go, even though several people pressed the issue.
Mervin Smith, an unsuccessful West Bay candidate at the last election, was one of several pushing the panel to explain how a government that says it has the best interests of the people at heart was prepared to allow them to bid. But Bodden repeatedly insisted that the panel would not answer any questions about the bidding process or the bidders involved, though they did not deny that CHEC is on the short list.
The details of how the project will be financed were also unexplained, with the minister and his chief officer pointing to the final part of the bidding process as the time when the actual financing model, including the rearrangement of fees, will be calculated to cover the cost of the project.
The cost was raised by a number of younger audience members, who drove home the point that they will be the ones paying the fees and taxes of the future to pay for it, even as government was failing to demonstrate where the benefits were.
Although very little new information emerged at the meeting, there were some shifting justifications which did not go unnoticed by the audience. The government has persistently stated that the main motivations are accommodating the future class of mega cruise ships so the cruise lines don’t drop Cayman from their itineraries, and keeping the ships here longer and increasing passenger numbers.
But given the arrangement of the piers and the small number of large cruise ships that will be plying the Caribbean over the next decade, it appears that the government is actually seeking to achieve similar visitation numbers as those we have at present but with less ships.
Also, recent claims by Kirkconnell during the LA debate earlier this month that ships could stay for as much as eight hours was reduced to five hours. And the panel struggled to explain why the outline business case clearly states that having berthing facilities will not reduce the time it takes to get people on and off the ship as it does currently with the tendering while claiming that the passengers will be onshore for at least an hour longer.
Several people who make their living from tourism, including cruise tourism, raised concerns about the way the cruise lines treat independent tour operators, now cutting the margins and taking the bulk of the profit. It was clear some smaller operators believe that if the cruise lines secure a stake in the project, things will get worse for them.
Some audience members accused the cruise lines of bullying with their demands for the piers. Information supplied by Joseph Woods that between 90-97% of cruise passengers currently disembark and that the cruise lines continue to come to Cayman because of passenger satisfaction served to illustrate that there is little room for the Cayman Islands tourism product to grow even with the pier development.
The loss of watersports business in the harbour was also queried by several people, as it is estimated more than $9 million per year will be lost from snorkeling, diving, boat and submarine trips in the harbour, as well as the loss of businesses in the footprint and the detrimental impact on the restaurants and bars around the edge.
How the government plans to meet the infrastructure needs, how it will tackle the seasonality and the overcrowding that the increase in numbers will cause, the contradictory claims over the environment, the lack of detail on who will benefit, the type of jobs it will create, how the three year construction period will be managed, as well as the environmental and economic questions were not properly answered, as the government representatives were either unable or unwilling to address the people’s concerns
Check back to CNS for more from the meeting.
An absolute piss poor amateur performance but the entire panel. They were totally unprepared to give relevant information and to answer the stinging questions from the audience. A total disgrace, after havent spent over five years and millions of our dollars with the best consultants and experts according to the Minister – this the best they could do? It’s was also very interesting that members of the Port Board of Directors lead by Errol Bush had the tenacity to show their faces at the meeting. This is the same Board the has reeked havoc and destroyed the Port Authority with scandals, wasting finances and brought its employees moral to below zero. The Minister went on to emphasize many times his confidence in this Board by saying that they would run his $200 million cruise port. That alone shows his disrespect for the people of the Cayman Islands or his lack of understanding of reality. Which investor would put up $200 million to have Errol Bush manage it based on his current performance? Moses it’s time for you and the rest to wake up and get rid of these Lodgeoigest brothers. They will finish sink your ship.
I heard something amazing. We want to spend 100’s of millions of dollars to attract the few mega ships that pass by a week. Yet we do nothing to enhance the runway at the airports when 100’s of planes pass overhead per week.
I will say it again. Tourism EXPLODED in Vancouver when the 3rd runway opened.
Improve the tender system, add 1500-2000′ to the runway. And move the darn cargo port out of downtown. That is the single most detrimental thing to a vibrant waterfront, you cant go to eat, you cant go for a walk when these trailers are rumbling at excessive speeds through those streets of an evening.
When it comes to the European Union or the UK
The Premier and the CIG will get up and boldly say that “Cayman will not be bullied”
https://www.caymancompass.com/2018/09/17/premier-cayman-will-not-be-bullied/
But when it comes to the cruise ship industry and the demands of international corporations
They are seated on stage next to the Minister of Tourism and he nods and smiles like an imbecile as they threaten to destroy our tourism industry if we don’t give in to their demands
They get a bigger seat at the table and their voices heard more than ANY Caymanian ever has or ever
The special interests run Cayman, and don’t you forget it
Simply look at whom is talking down to whom
Those men sitting at the table are somehow expected to give the people of the Cayman Islands the “facts” when their group bid is currently being considered by the procurement office
They (international cruise companies and their representatives) have no care in the world for Cayman, all we are to them is an easily replaceable 5 hour stop on a week-long itinerary
We need to be wary of who we get in bed with, and what their interests are
Only thing verdant about this port proposal is the $ to be made by the major pro port stakeholders. Nothing else is green about it ‘cept maybe the algae and scum it will create around GT harbour.
The entire procurement process has been conducted by the Major Projects Office in the Public Works Department.
Mr. Jones and Mr. Ranger are not from the Central Procurement Office. They are with Public Works Department and the Major Projects Office.
It was a bit ironic that Moses knew that the port would provide three hundred plus jobs ( I guess he meant additional jobs) but he couldn’t name one job. Personally I think he got his butt roasted last night and he was lying through his teeth. It was painfully obvious that they are not ready to undertake this enormous expensive project. It seems wrong on all fronts.
No surprise here. Our Government doing what it does best. Ignoring the people’s needs and not answering questions. They are all about “SELF”
So typical of the government and its lack of respect for tax payers. (YES we DO pay taxes) and it is the taxpayers that support the government, including the salaries of the Ministers.
SHAME on all of the government administrators who had a part in this.
Morons in charge!
I was at the meeting, all 5 hours of it, and I was fully willing to give the CIG the benefit of the doubt and hopefully learn more about the whole project. All I heard was dismissals and one main theme when questions were asked “not at this time”. I could have spent my time at home twiddling my thumbs and have been more productive. I am now more fully resolute from the fear mongering, the lack of transparency and the waffling that we need the resolution. That meeting made my mind up. I am signing the petition because I want answers.
The petition will not get you answers. The information you seek will remain protected by law.
I am very happy to see that the Caymanians are awake and ready to handle the cartel . It seems that the People were more prepared for this meeting than the ones that were holdind it .
But for Mr Moses to be so deceiving to the questions shows very much that he’s not being honest with everyone , and should be asked to step down . I think that he’s not upholding the Oath of office .
So now with this good news about the death of the pier , I will go now and finish my half bottle of scotch .
Oh my, do not drink a half bottle- not good for you !
Caymanians? Many of them Caymanian on paper only. They don’t live like the average Joe, but represent the elite.
OMG! This meeting sounds like an utter shambles. But should any of us be surprised? Of course not. It only proves that the people ‘organising’ this project don’t have a clue what they are doing.
All they see is opportunity for them personally to benefit at the cost of the people and the entire future of the island. Once this thing is built (or half built and then abandoned) there is no going back.
Please, please, let’s do something to stop this monstrosity before it’s too late. Let’s concentrate on making Cayman a quality destination for the discerning, not a quantity destination for cheap and unpleasant budget travelers.
In the words of the wise “they paved paradise to put up a parking lot”.
go home ppm – you do not have our mandate as you claim
Please email cprcayman@gmail.com and they can provide a petition booklet for your workplace. Speak now, or forever hold your peace, Cayman.
I just hope if this dock does go ahead they allow us to have a conch and lobster free-for-all before they break ground and kill EVERYTHING!! Might as well let us harvest all of the food before it’s killed and goes to waste.
Kirkbots might win thumb wars on cns but the public crushed their dreams at the meeting
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
There was no substance to the meeting as the Deputy Premier and his government was exposed by the majority of questions and the woeful answers provided in most cases. After attending and watching the rest of the meeting on tv, it was clear Moses Kirkconnell has been lying to the public from the beginning. The cruise lines confirmed they would continue choosing Cayman due to customer demands even if they had to use ships smaller than the Oasis class ships that carry 6000 passengers. How can we trust Kirkconnell and the government about the cruise port after an evening that saw the business case and entire story unravel at the family life centre?
That meeting was like watching a car crash in slow motion
Very very slow motion. It was painful and we still got zero answers!!
Most people don’t have the time but I sat down last night, and watched that entire presentation, and the entire question period after
And all I can say is wow
If anyone had any thoughts about this project being supported by the public, they are dead wrong
There is no mandate for this project
and getting 10 people to show up in yellow shirts they probably didn’t pay for doesn’t mean you actually have support
Let me save busy Caymanians some time
——-Last night’s meeting had a whole lot of talking and very little substance, talking points, delusions of grandeur, and promises of an economic miracle ——
The government is essentially saying we will tell you everything when we have the final bid
but at that point it will be too late for public input
They have no interest in our voices, they have no interests in our opinions, every single person in Cabinet has made their decision
Its time to shut this project down for good
Sign the petition, take part in the referendum and vote these clowns out 2021
“it appears that the government is actually seeking to achieve similar visitation numbers as those we have at present but with less ships”.
Doesnt this mean the taxi drivers are actually going to do worse not better?
Right now with the numbers more consistently spread out and smaller, they get a bit of work every day. But with concentrated, mass numbers on fewer days (unless they can clone themselves and drive 5 taxis at one time!!), their opportunities will be limited and with gaps in between arrival days.
I have no confidence in the current government! They need to go!
Moses the white Mckeeva should simply go home. Stop insulting the intelligence of the the people with your pack of lies. PPM and their snake oil salesmen did not look or sound convincing for one minute. We all can guess the under the table dealings that have taken place – the many millions that will be channelized to PPM / UDP henchmen through overpriced contracts. Everyone can see that Alden ran away to Monacco leaving Moses to calm the masses …
If the government don’t build it Dart will on Seven mile beach don’t you see what is happening here then that will be more damage.
As someone who was there and listened to the presentations, I think CNS is biased in their reporting of this event.
Please read this and then tell me if you believe this port is the right thing for Cayman…
https://www.cruiselawnews.com/2012/07/articles/pollution/royal-caribbeans-new-port-in-falmouth-jamaica-at-what-cost-to-the-environment/
The development of this port is going to destroy our reefs for miles around the construction site. The silt will choke all life to death.
Everything from sunset house to treasure island is going to die.