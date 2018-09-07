7MB turtle nests have narrow escape from bulldozer

(CNS): Department of Environment volunteers and staff were able to rescue four turtle nests on an empty Seven Mile Beach lot last week when they intervened to stop an excavator that was clearing vegetation in the area. The team arrived just in time to stop the heavy equipment from driving over one nest, but discovered that three other nests at the site had very narrowly missed being crushed by the bulldozer. It took the staff over two hours to locate all the nest and confirm that the eggs were not damaged, having just missed the excavator tracks.

Using heavy equipment on the beach can crush turtle eggs or compact the sand above them, depriving them of oxygen and preventing them from hatching.

The DoE urges landowners and developers to refraining from operating heavy equipment on the beach during turtle nesting season. Other protective measures include not raking over turtle tracks on the beach, consulting with DoE before clearing Sargassum, and obtaining a permit for beach bonfires from the Department of Environmental Health. It is not clear why the landowners in this case were clearing the beach. CNS understands that although planning permission had been granted, directions had been given that the work could not start until after the nesting season.

