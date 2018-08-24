Immigration official stays in post

(CNS): The immigration ministry has confirmed that the Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Garfield Wong remains in his job after being convicted of two traffic offences in connection with a 2013 collision. Officials said that the situation will be re-evaluated when “the court’s actions on these traffic matters are concluded”. Wong was convicted earlier this week of careless driving and the more serious offence of leaving the scene of an accident. He avoided a DUI conviction as a result of a procedural error on the part of the RCIPS.

The only part of the case yet to be concluded is the sentencing, which is expected to be handled next week. However, it is very unlikely that Wong will lose his job, given that the matters are not criminal.

Precedent was recently set for even serious traffic offences when the chief justice confirmed that Grand Court judge, Justice Ingrid Mangatal, would remain on the bench following her conviction for drunk driving.

