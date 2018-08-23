Wong dodges DUI charge but guilty of leaving scene

(CNS): Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Garfield “Gary” Wong was acquitted of driving under the influence on Wednesday in connection with a crash he was involved in almost five years ago. But while he avoided the drunk-driving charge, Wong was convicted of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, following a trial that began in 2017 but was adjourned more than ten times and did not end until last month. As she delivered her verdict in Traffic Court, Magistrate Grace Donalds said there were questions over the process of the breath-test, which prevented her from convicting Wong on the DUI charge, despite a reading of .184.

Wong was arrested in December 2013 after the Dodge Ram he was driving collided with a BMW on Shamrock Road. But he left the scene because, he claimed, he was not aware of the crash. He said that at the time he was trying to retrieve his phone, which had slipped from the seat into the foot well, and he believed he had hit the kerb or a pothole in the road. Soon after the crash police tracked him down at his home, where he was arrested and subjected to a breath-test at the police station.

But during the trial it emerged that a second officer was not present for the test, which meant that it was not properly verified and the results should not have been admitted in evidence.

However, the damage to both Wong’s truck and the BMW involved in the collision was so extensive that even with his eyes off the road looking for his phone, he should have been aware of the crash, the magistrate found. She therefore found that the crown had proved its case against Wong for careless driving and leaving the scene.

The senior immigration officer was bailed to return to court next month for sentencing.

