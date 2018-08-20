Women injured in after-hours bar room assault

(CNS): Two women landed in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning following an assault in a bar on Shamrock Road in Prospect. Police said Monday that one woman has been released but a second remains in hospital in serious but stable condition, and they confirmed that a 23-year-old man from Bodden Town has been charged with wounding, assault ABH, causing harassment, alarm and distress, and drunk and disorderly conduct. He is accused of bursting into Da Station bar just before 4:30am, after banging on and breaking the door.

He then overturned furniture and smashed up the bar room, causing a general disturbance before assaulting the women. The man was arrested shortly after the incident but it is not clear if he knew either of the victims.

He was expected to appear in court Monday.

Category: Crime, Police