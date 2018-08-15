Woman held in jail in illegal gambling inquiry

(CNS): A 49-year-old-woman is currently in police custody after she was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of illegal gambling. Customs officers apprehended the woman on Sound Way in George Town after a crowd raised their suspicions. When the officers approached the group of people, several of them scattered leaving the woman, who was found to be in possession of various sums of cash. The police were notified and she was arrested and taken into custody. However, she has not yet been charged with any offences.

Category: Crime, Police