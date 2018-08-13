Police appeal for witnesses to Saturday night stabbing

(CNS): The police have begun an investigation into a violent incident on Friday-Saturday night in downtown George Town where at least two men received stab wounds. They are appealing for witnesses to the fight, which they believe happened during an event on Harbour Drive in the early hours of Saturday in the capital. Police said that they were alerted to the incident by the hospital after the men arrived at the emergency room at around 3am.

Both men had sustained stab wounds, which were not serious and they were later released. The police learned the men had received their injuries during the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

