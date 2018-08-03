West Bay man charged after petty crime spree

(CNS): A 31-year-old man from West Bay has been charged with a number of offences, including taking a car without permission and theft, after a series of incidents this week. He was arrested on 30 July after it was reported he had taken a vehicle without the owner’s consent, but was later granted bail. Then on 31 July, he reportedly took another car without consent and took bottles of liquor from two stores without paying for them. He was located by RCIPS officers later that day, but behaved in a threatening and violent manner towards them, and was subsequently arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of taking and driving away a conveyance without the owner’s consent, driving without insurance, and theft, along with one count each of damage to property and causing fear or provocation of violence. He is due to appear in court today (Friday).

