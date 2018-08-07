Weak sub-tropical storm heads north
(CNS): More than two months into the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, the forecasters’ predictions of a quiet year appear to be accurate. The fourth storm of the season formed around 11am today about 1,000 miles west of the Azores, but it poses little threat to anything but fish. Sub-tropical Storm Debby was heading north at 15mph on Tuesday evening, with maximum force winds of 40mph, but it is expected to dissipate before the week is out. The storm is relatively weak, far away and is not a threat to the Cayman Islands.
Weather experts posting on various sites said that as Debby passes over progressively cooler waters, a non-tropical system is likely to absorb and shred the storm, which will lead to its demise.
But as we head towards the peak of hurricane season, the lack of serious storms in the Atlantic so far this season does not mean that things can’t change. It only takes one storm heading our way to make it a bad season for us. Local experts continue to remind residents to be prepared and keep their eye on the regular local forecasts, as well as wider Atlantic weather forecasts available on a range of media.
It’s not September yet, don’t hold your breath.
“the forecasters’ predictions of a (quiet) year appear to be (accurate).” This is simply not true. While yes it’s substantially less activity than by this point last year. Keeping in mind that last year (2017) was one of the most active hurricane seasons since 2012. Looking at it from a climatologly/historical average point of view, we are actually above average in activity thus far as of 00:00 08 Aug 2018 we have a total of 4 named storms 2 of which have become hurricane with no Majors. The average date looking back at historical record we normally see our 4th named storm by Aug 23rd and we normally see our 2nd hurricane by Aug 28th and 1st Major by Sept 4th. Also consider this on any given year we normally have 80% of tropical cyclone activity being produced after Aug 15th. So ok keeping what I’ve mentioned. As of this point in time the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season has actually been Above Average. With what the rest of the season brings we will have to wait and see. It may turn out that activity may develop just enough to even out the overall season to being Average or maybe this trend for this season continues and the overall season becomes slightly above average.
