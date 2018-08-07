Weak sub-tropical storm heads north

(CNS): More than two months into the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, the forecasters’ predictions of a quiet year appear to be accurate. The fourth storm of the season formed around 11am today about 1,000 miles west of the Azores, but it poses little threat to anything but fish. Sub-tropical Storm Debby was heading north at 15mph on Tuesday evening, with maximum force winds of 40mph, but it is expected to dissipate before the week is out. The storm is relatively weak, far away and is not a threat to the Cayman Islands.

Weather experts posting on various sites said that as Debby passes over progressively cooler waters, a non-tropical system is likely to absorb and shred the storm, which will lead to its demise.

But as we head towards the peak of hurricane season, the lack of serious storms in the Atlantic so far this season does not mean that things can’t change. It only takes one storm heading our way to make it a bad season for us. Local experts continue to remind residents to be prepared and keep their eye on the regular local forecasts, as well as wider Atlantic weather forecasts available on a range of media.

Category: Science & Nature, Weather