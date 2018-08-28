More visitor growth needed to fill future rooms

(CNS): Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said Monday that room-stock in the Cayman Islands is likely to grow by around 20% over the next three years, which will require more record-breaking stay-over tourism growth. A recently published mid-year report examining visitor numbers to the Caribbean identified stay-over tourism growth in the Cayman Islands as the highest in the region at 16.5% — way above the next placed destinations, the Dominican Republic at 6.1% and Jamaica at 5.4%. While numbers here are up due in part to the devastating blows to competitive jurisdictions in the region from hurricanes last season, there are other factors at work fuelling arrivals, including airlift and marketing.

But the report also points to some challenges ahead when it comes to the need for more growth to fill the growing number of rooms that the ministry believes will come on-line over the next year few years.

Speaking at a press conference Monday announcing the launch of Cayman Airways’ new route between Grand Cayman and Denver, Colorado, a market that tourism officials hope will fuel further visitor numbers, Kirkconnell said that there is expected to be a 10% increase in room numbers next year, with the 100 new rooms at the Margaritaville resort on the West Bay Road, a surge in interest in Airbnb, a new B&B in East End, as well as the anticipated opening of Tides condos in South Sound and the new Locale site. Kirkconnell also pointed to the NCB hotel, one of two developments under construction at the harbour front, which is also expected to fuel room stock numbers next year.

The regional report published by the US-based property appraisers found that from June last year to June this year, Cayman recorded the highest average daily rates for accommodation, with an increase of 17.9%, but it also hovered around 70% occupancy, compared to 74% in neighbouring Jamaica.

But in order to match demand with the new rooms that the tourism ministry is predicting will be available in Cayman, over the next three years our record-breaking arrivals will need to continue to grow by 12.5%, according to the research, which the authors said excluded the proposed new hotels planned by the Dart Group.

The constant possibility of room increases in Cayman is often tempered by projects that are long promised but fail to materialise, such as the Ironwood golf community and the Beach Bay project, both of which have been in the planning stages for many years without much concrete movement. However, there are signs of real room-stock growth and Dart has largely delivered on all the projects on which it has broken ground.

With the Department of Tourism and Cayman Airways eyeing up more new gateways to the west coast of North America, such as Vancouver and even a flight to London stopping at Bermuda, the DoT shows no signs of letting up on its aggressive push to put Cayman on everyone’s potential Caribbean holiday list.

However, there is a balance to be struck. A key issue identified in the National Tourism Plan was the need to manage the increasing numbers of tourists. If Cayman fails to address this, it could undermine its incredible success in overnight tourism.

Stay-over guests, even though there are now more than 400,000 a year, are not the issue. However, the surge of cruise passengers, especially mid-week, is undermining the experience for the more lucrative overnight guest and putting unsustainable pressure on attractions like Stingray City and Seven Mile Public Beach.

Despite the concerns and opposition to the project, the government is still entirely committed to the cruise berthing facility in George Town, which will increase the current 1.7 million cruise ship passengers who visit Cayman to around 2.5 million.

Given the knock-on effect that will have on overnight guests, growing stay-over visitor numbers annually to more than 450,000 people to fill the planned new rooms will be an even more challenging task.

See the Caribbean Hospitality Market 2nd Quarter 2018 Report here.

