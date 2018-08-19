US visitor dies snorkeling in North Side
(CNS) UPDATED: Police have identified the 45-year-old man who died in North Side last week as Todd Rick. He was visiting the Cayman Islands from Texas in the United States and died Thursday following a snorkelling trip off Rum Point. The emergency services were called to the popular tourist spot after a report that Rick was in distress in the water. The victim had been snorkelling when he encountered difficulties and became unresponsive, the police said. Rick was taken back onto the boat he had been on, where CPR was administered as it returned to shore. He was then taken to the George Town hospital by emergency services, where he was pronounced dead.
He is the tenth person to lose his life in local waters this year.
I give my deepest regards to man family. The statement from anonymous 6:59pm , sounds very true and troubling , XXXXX
I have said many times before that Government needs to put some heavy regulations in place for charter boat operators today . I seen back from 1985 that people would buy a boat , and came to me to book them charters , and I knew just about everyone on the Island then , If I didn’t know that you had seaman experience and knowledge, I just didn’t have anything to do with you , as booking his trips .
I hope that DOT and the Tourism Minister reads the above statement by anonymous Tourist 6 :59 pm.
Why isn’t anyone asking the question how and why?
I am a visitor to Cayman and was standing on the dock when this poor man was brought to Rum Point.
My first impression was why the crew of the charter boat weren’t trying to resuscitate the man, instead standing with a sense of hopelessness whilst the excellent crew off a Red Sail boat sprung into action rendering cpr and oxygen.
Obviously the crew responsible for this man and his companions were untrained and unprepared for a water emergency, and quite possibly in shock. This was totally opposite to the unwavering dedication that was demonstrated by the Red Sail staff from the catamaran and Rum Point, who never gave up trying to save this poor man. Another observation was the lack of sympathy demonstrated by other commercial boat operators who were forcefully attempting to land their passengers on the dock. If it weren’t for the efforts of a Red Sail lady and a conservation cop on a jet ski who held these fools off whilst the medical staff dealt with the emergency before them, guests from the boats would have been forced to witness a dreadfully sad scene unfolding at the dock. I overheard one captain shouting that he had to off load and time was money, just awful.
Then, when a Fire Dept employee arrived, he appeared to be dreadfully unfit and incapable of assisting. He just stood and watched whilst others worked on.
I have to say that I was extremely impressed by the efforts of ordinary people trying to do an extraordinary thing. Unlike the so called professionals who stood on the dockside and watched.
In most countries questions would be asked in regard to the circumstances that led to this guy dying. From overhearing conversations on the dock I deduced that this guy was seen at Stingray City earlier, in very bad seas conditions. Apparently the tour then took his party to a reef just off Rum Point, but it wasn’t noticed that he wasn’t moving until the crew called for the party to return to the boat. I don’t know if this is accurate, but surely someone was in the water with these guys, monitoring safety etc.. If not, why not?
And why didn’t we see the crew administering first aid and cpr whilst coming to shore, are they trained, isn’t this mandatory?
As a visitor used to strict marine safety laws it comes as a shock to witness this awful tragedy when a few safety protocols could have prevented an unnecessary death. The ocean was rough, my family had been out to see the stingrays earlier and commented that it appeared unsafe, it must have been worse for anyone remotely unfit. Then compound that with a snorkel at the reef, (also rough with current) an untrained crew, and it should come as no surprise to most intelligent people that someone would pay a heavy price. I have to say that my overall impression of Caymans commercial boat fleet is very disappointing. Safety protocols are clearly not in place, or worse, are ignored and boat maintenance is obviously low on the list of priorities. Safety equipment is woefully lacking as is water safety and first aid training on almost every boat I’ve been on during the past few visits.
Sadly I will not return to Cayman anytime soon, this incident shocked me deeply as did the selfishness demonstrated by Caymanian captains more interested in money than a dying man’s dignity or the well being of his own guests, some of whom were small children.
The one shining light was from those who tried their utmost to save a stranger, well done guys, you can be proud that you at least tried.