US visitor dies snorkeling in North Side

(CNS) UPDATED: Police have identified the 45-year-old man who died in North Side last week as Todd Rick. He was visiting the Cayman Islands from Texas in the United States and died Thursday following a snorkelling trip off Rum Point. The emergency services were called to the popular tourist spot after a report that Rick was in distress in the water. The victim had been snorkelling when he encountered difficulties and became unresponsive, the police said. Rick was taken back onto the boat he had been on, where CPR was administered as it returned to shore. He was then taken to the George Town hospital by emergency services, where he was pronounced dead.

He is the tenth person to lose his life in local waters this year.

