Thieves target cars in South Sound

(CNS): The police are on the lookout for thieves who broke into vehicles in the South Sound area earlier this week, when the windows of two cars were smashed and the rims and tyres of another were stolen. On Monday police received two reports of cars being broken into overnight while parked on Sunrise Boulevard overnight. In both cases the front passenger window had been smashed and the cars ransacked, but nothing was reported stolen. The third report involved a car parked off Walkers Road.

The theft and attempted thefts are currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here.

