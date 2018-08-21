Teenager charged over stabbing outside CAL

(CNS): A 17-year-old boy from George Town has been charged with wounding in connection with a stabbing that happened last month outside the Cayman Airways Headquarters on Owen Roberts Drive. At around 5:10pm on 3 July a boy was involved in an altercation with two other young men whom he knew and was stabbed in the leg. They reportedly fled the scene before the authorities arrived. The teenage suspect was arrested some time later and was due in court Tuesday to answer the charges.

Category: Crime, Police