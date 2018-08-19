Teacher denies indecent assault on girl

(CNS): Ruel Marcel Haughton, a teacher at John Gray High School, has denied charges of indecent assault, cruelty to a child and harassment in connection with an incident on the school premises last year regarding a female student under 16 years old. Few details were revealed when Haughton appeared in Grand Court for the first time. Neither the police not the education ministry have previously revealed the allegations but it appears from the court record he made his first appearance last month and must have been arrested and charged some time between December 2017 and June 2018.

Standing in the dock, the teacher, who is understood to have been suspended from the school, answered not guilty to all three charges. In count one Haughton is accused of inciting the girl to commit an act of gross indecency; in count two he was said to have used inappropriate sexual language with the girl; and on the third count he was said to have insulted her.

The man was bailed until trial, which has been set for 5 November.

