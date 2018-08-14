Speaker blames red tape for closing his charity

(CNS): Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush is blaming a law implemented by the current government, of which he is now a member, for closing a charitable foundation he established over twenty years ago. Bush said he “can’t put up with the bureaucracy” of the legislation, which is intended to improve transparency in the charity sector and ensure that Cayman is compliant with the Financial Action Task Force recommendations. But Bush told Cayman 27 that he did not have the money to meet the requirements of the law, which he described as too burdensome.

The law was originally passed in the Legislative Assembly by the last PPM-led administration but it was not implemented until January of this year under the new Government of National Unity. The law requires charities and non-profit organisations to reveal where their money comes from and how it is used in order to prevent terrorists, financial criminals and money launderers using charities, foundations and non-profits as fronts for their crimes.

The law requires charities to register with the new Registrar of Non-Profit Organisations, make annual returns and keep financial statements, and in some cases make changes to their constitutional documents.

Bush claimed that he did not raise funds for the foundation but paid his own money into it when he was able and then used the saved cash to help people. But he said he was now closing it down and would do what he could to help people more directly.

