Speaker denies working with CHEC

(CNS): The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and leader of the CDP, McKeeva Bush, has denied that his consulting firm is working with or consulting for China Harbour Engineering Company. In a short memo written by the veteran West Bay MLA on behalf of his company, WMB International Consulting Ltd, regarding his connections to CHEC, Bush indicated that he was in Belize in June “introducing” the Beijing-based firm to possible investments there, but he has said he is not working with them. In a message exchange with CNS this weekend Bush refused to clarify his relationship with CHEC and said anyone who says he is working with them will be challenged in court.

CHEC was the Chinese firm that Bush, when he was premier, entered into a talks with about a potential deal for the George Town cruise port. The proposal for CHEC to take on the financing and development of the piers was extremely controversial, as he scuppered an existing agreement with another potential development partnership to enter into the dialogue with the Beijing firm. He was heavily criticised at the time by the PPM opposition and its leader, Alden McLaughlin, who is now premier in a coalition government with Bush.

The question of Bush’s continuing relationship with CHEC reemerged in June this year, when reports in the Belize media suggested that Matthew Leslie, a former political candidate and one time UDP member who has family connections to the country, and Bush were both in Belize looking for business.

At the time Bush denied doing business with Leslie or having any business in Belize involving CHEC.

However, two documents circulating this weekend, including a memo from Bush stating that his firm is not involved with Leslie or his family in any way, revealed that he was in Belize consulting for Sinopharm and introducing CHEC to possible business partners. Sinopharm is a Chinese pharmaceutical and health services firm.

When CNS asked him to explain the contacts and the work he was doing, Bush stated that his only connection to CHEC was that he introduced them to possible business in Belize.

“I am not a consultant for CHEC and have no relationship with CHEC in Belize or in Cayman. And I’m just waiting to see who will say I have any other connection than what my letter says…” Asked to explain Bush told CNS, “You’ve seen what I’ve written. That’s what it is!! You or any one else just try to say more!!!”

Bush said he had nothing to elaborate on but added further emphatic denials: “What I know is I’m doing no business with China Harbour nor any Chinese company in Cayman. Nothing in Cayman much less anything to do with our Government!!”

Government admitted earlier this year that CHEC had submitted applications during the bidder pre-qualification stage of the current process for the George Town cruise berthing facility. Since then it emerged that the Chinese firm had not continued with its bid.

However, in recent weeks the company appears to have re-engaged, and unconfirmed sources have indicated that the company may now be one of the remaining three bidder groups engaged in talks and government’s preferred choice. CHEC is said to be in talks with government offering to finance not just the George Town project but also a possible pier in West Bay by the Cayman Turtle Centre and a dock on Cayman Brac — a recent proposal that emerged in the National Tourism Plan, published this week.

Government has said very little about how the tendering process is advancing, as no tender documents, plans or redesigns have been published; the talks appear to be continuing behind closed doors with several groups that involve international firms and cruise lines in partnerships with well-known local contractors.

Category: Business, development, Local News