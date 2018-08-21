Ministry to enforce national school dress code

(CNS): All children attending government schools must follow a strict national dress code at the start of the next academic year, which includes short hair for all boys and modest skirts for girls. While most schools already have their own uniform and dress policies, the Ministry of Education, in consultation with the Education Council, has revised the National Dress Code Policy, which will apply across the board and deals with the overall turn-out of students. The policy will take effect on 1 September 2018.

The ministry is launching a campaign under the title ‘Take Pride in Your Stride’ to encourage students to dress appropriately, officials said.

A release from the education ministry explained that students must dress in accordance with their specific school’s uniform policy in relation to the colour and style of socks, pants, skirts, shirts, blouses, belts, undershirts and required PE kit. However, the national dress code applies to all government schools. It states:

Uniforms should be properly fitting.

Skirts are required to be knee length and not above the knee. Pants are to be worn at waist height and shirts should be tucked in.

No undergarments should be exposed or visible through the uniform.

All students are required to wear black shoes/sneakers that do not contain other colours.

Boots, sandals and slippers are not allowed.

Students are permitted to wear a watch. No other jewellery is allowed.

Items that display connection with gangs are not allowed e.g. badges, tattoos, colours or tagging.

Girls’ hair should be groomed. Hair is required to be a natural colour, and extremes of hairstyles, such as a Mohawk, shaved lines/words, are not permitted. No beads should be worn in the hair.

In keeping with the cultural norms of the Cayman Islands, hair of male students should be cut short. Hair is required to be a natural colour, and extremes of hairstyles, such as a Mohawk, shaved lines/words, are not permitted.

Shaved eyebrows are not permitted.

Makeup, nail polish and false nails are not permitted.

Officials said, “A dress code is a significant component in teaching students the important life skills of presenting themselves in a well-groomed manner and in dressing for purpose. It also helps to instill in students a sense of pride and belonging.”

The ministry stated that the purpose of the policy is to outline the expectations of all students in government schools and said it will be working with stakeholders to develop welcoming, supportive and inclusive learning environments that promote the well-being of all students and staff.

Students who violate the national dress code or their school’s own uniform policy could face detention. According to the policy, parents will be informed on the first violation; by the third, school leaders will meet with parents because students could be suspended from lessons.

The policy also advises principals who are faced with principled objections by parents to their child’s adhering to the dress code to respect the objections and take a non-confrontational approach to engage parents in clarifying the reasons for their objection. In such cases, short-term variations or long-term exemptions may apply.

Category: Education, Local News