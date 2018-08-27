Road damaged after heavy equipment falls off trailer

(CNS): Police, emergency services and the NRA were called to the Chrissie Tomlinson Roundabout in Prospect on Sunday after a piece of heavy equipment fell off a trailer as the dump truck it was attached to maneuvered around the traffic circle. It is not clear how the digger came off the trailer but fortunately no one was injured, although the road itself was damaged. That and an oil spill forced the closure of the road between the Red Bay Roundabout and the scene of the collision. The incident happened around 10:15am but the road was not opened until this morning because the NRA had to repair and clean the road at the location.

Category: Local News