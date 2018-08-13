Public purse bulging as surplus grows
(CNS): With earnings up more than 8% and spending down by 5%, the government coffers are overflowing at the year’s halfway mark, with the surplus running at more than $201 million, about 50% higher than the budget forecast. Finance and Economics Minister Roy McTaggart released the unaudited financial report for 1 January to 30 June 2018, which revealed the whopping surplus for the entire public sector around $67 million higher than the $134.1 million originally expected.
The extra cash resulted from a revenue increase of $38.4 million and a drop in government expenses compared with predictions of $15.5 million. The statutory authorities and government companies (SAGCs) also helped with a windfall of some $10.4 million in surplus, as opposed to the anticipated deficit of almost $3 million.
However, the government has not yet revealed any plans to increase spending, despite a number of requests for an increase in spending, especially in the education budget. The finance minister said that in the second half of the year revenues are expected to decline, so by the end of the year the surplus may be more in line with what his ministry had called for when the budget was presented last November.
“As the trend for revenue is generally lower in the second half of the year, it is anticipated that the surplus will align closer to budgeted expectations by year-end,” McTaggart stated. “Government is confident it will achieve the budgeted net surplus of $81 million, at a minimum, by the end of this year.”
The government collected more revenue than expected largely as a result of higher than anticipated coercive revenues, such as import and stamp duties, tourist accommodation charges and financial services related revenues. But overall, government collected more money than expected across the budget, from trade and business fees to investment revenue.
With core government spending more than $10 million less on personnel and $11.4 million less on supplies among other areas, the savings coupled with the earnings helped to pack the public purse.
Government also has a very healthy bank balance, with cash and deposits of $576.1 million, which was more $110 million higher than forecast.
Category: Government Finance, Politics
I would encourage the Gov’t,to build a trade school from the surplus funds for young Caymanians leaving school who are academically challenged, so that they can be gainfully employed after finishing the course of their choice.Thus reducing the underemployment/unemployment issue in the future.
Thank you Premier DG Ministers and Chief Officers. Yeah I am giving them credit cause I bet you we would be blaming them if the report was all gloomy!!
Revenue up costs down. At this rate CIG will be debt free in just over 5 years.
How bout save a bit more by dumping your ludicrous dock fantasies. Finish projects from your last term (EW Arterial, BT dock), fix the infrastructure and for God’s sake spend it on education and vocational training.
wow…imagine where we would be if the waste in the civil service was ever tackled…
a rising tide lifts all ships….
ppm have done nothing except sit on their hands while benfitting from darts investment and strong north american economy…
name one economic policy they have introduced????
Roy Mctaggart is the saving grace of this government! He’s the only one of the entire bunch that I would keep. Keep up the good work Roy!
lets vote them back in again so they can tripple the cist if living?????????
take half, pay off gov debts.
Take other half invest it. Nothing says you can’t invest 200 million into something. Countries like norway have taken their surpluses and invested them into funds and other blue chip type investments. And now their entire social service runs for free, due to the money generated from the investments.
Place a dock in bodden town, and put the shipping dock at savanah spotts, and get rid of the shipping dock in town. Making the old shipping dock (with a small extension) as a second tourist dock in george town,(also lessening the environmental impact of the tourist dock) And government mandates no more than 3 cruise ships per dock. And voila. Business and companys will start spreading over the island. Reducing traffic into george town. Creating jobs in bodden town, because someone has to work at the bodden town dock, then feed them, then house them, trickle effect. And less people coming in from bodden town committing break ins, cause now they can find work in bodden town. (sorry boddies, but ya know it’s true)
all while leaving east end alone.
Win, win and win.
I should run for office
CIG has around 500M in debit. They are forecast to have around a 100M surplus this year. So your idea to take 1/2 the surplus to wipe out the debt and the other 1/2 to invest 200M in something tells me you really do belong in office 🙂
Please invest some in our young, elderly and genuinely less fortune people.
oh won’t someone please think of the children???
Don’t get too excited. The operating surplus doesn’t include debt repayment.
And they plan to throw it all in the sea!
Start a sovereign wealth fund now! Our children are going to need it!
Down the road I like the idea. However, I’d have a VERY low level of confidence that CIG would earn a return on any such fund higher than the interest rate they have to pay on their debt. Thus, first I would pay off the debt.
What about the debt? The surplus is going to be needed to pay it off. As for a SWF which genius are you going to get to invest it?
True heroes. Good job guys
Maybe we can ease up on the “permits for whoever can pay” policy now.
Expats fees are paid up and Caymanians enjoy it all.
Boooy you can talk some s*@t. Many places in the world don’t give you the option to “pay”. Be thankful as it’s much easier here than other jurisdictions.
Thank God McKeeva doesn’t have control of the purse strings.
Pay down the debt! Put some aside for a rainy day! Those unfunded liabilities are not going to disappear with good news.
Lets spend it all before Pensions and Medical unfunded liabilities become a reality.
Pay off your debt!!!! Never know what tomorrow will bring and more borrowing may be required. So lower public debt levels now while you can!
This is what happens when we have qualified and experienced people in government. Well done Roy!!!
Taking credit for the weather, oh me! Next they will be telling us what God wants, oh my?
Who?
Smart guy but don’t think you can give him credit for increases in duties, room taxes, and financial services? We can however thank Aldart and Micro for the continued record permit fees. Thanks guys…would buy you a drink at C&W but I’m broke.
Money in the bank so let’s give the people 2 weeks of road side clean up and call it a job to acquire new skills. No need to invest in training programs. This is the logic of the PPM and Joey Hew. SMH
This is the kind of good things you hear before the bad news come . I need more money .
Then how about dropping the duty in fuel? Five the working people a break. Drop the import duty? Do something other than getting fat! Our government sucks