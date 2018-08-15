Private sector called on to landscape road
(CNS): The planning minister has said that the private sector will take care of the landscaping along the new Linford Pierson Highway expansion but government has no plans to plant trees, shrubs, hedges or bush around the new road. The original natural landscape has been left along the sides of parts of the newly expanded highway, but the wide median and a roundabout, all of which could be landscaped to create shade, soak up emissions and offer some relief from the concrete, are devoid of greenery. Joey Hew said it is down to local companies to adopt the road if there are to be any trees, and he believes there is a demand.
“The medians and the roundabouts are in great demand by the private sector and the NRA board is now talking to a few groups …who are interested in adopting them,” he told CNS at the opening of the new highway. He said it would be good to see the road nicely planted in the near future.
Hew said that the environment is now a significant consideration when building roads, as the law requires an environmental impact assessment to be carried out before a highway is constructed, which in this case had resulted in the Linford Pierson Highway being raised to mitigate flooding.
The North Sound Estates is an example of where older roads are now facing significant problems from seawater infiltration. But Hew said that the NRA was examining that situation and he believed that there was an engineering solution to the problem caused by developing on such low-lying land.
The minister said he was aware of the need to rethink road building and some of the planning regulations to adapt to environmental challenges. He said the National Development Plan was under review and he would like to see setbacks pushed further back to vegetation lines.
But when it comes to roads, he said there was less and less space and he wants to see solutions other than building more of them. More people need to use bicycles or to carpool, he said, and he wants to see a comprehensive review of public transport.
“We can’t just keep building roads,” he added.
Great, the National Development Plan is under review. So about beach access, will there also be setbacks pushed back to vegetation lines as they once were to allow public enjoyment?.
We should have roadside statues of our magnificient “foweva ‘onerable” politicos to aim at and alleviate the boredom.
Native Trees, Trees, Trees!
Nothing more!
No ugly monuments!
Thank You
Ok so landscaping the roundabouts – I have called NRA several times in regards to two roundabouts as I had a company lined up who was interested in landscaping one of them and every time I have been told they are already working with someone on it. Years later, those roundabouts are still not landscaped.
Plant trees – not shrubs, bush and hedgings!
Put some fruit trees while your at it like mangoes, guinep, maringa, guava, et cetera. Feed our parrots. The iguanas are eating everything.
PLEASE … NO PALM TREES !
I agree with you Mr. Hew, but unlike you I am afraid I am unable to do anything about it.
So which minister now owns a landscaping company? Hats going to be a fat contract for someone.
We have gotten too spoiled with having our own car, myself included. But I have had to carpool with my husband for a few months and it was manageable. It just took a little more organizing myself from the night before, which actually worked better for me in the long run- a lot less rushing in the mornings.
Probably atvlot less gasoline to .
More words of wisdom from this minister.
Joey Who?
Seriously Joey? That’s a real third world approach. Why not use some of the Environmental Fund money to plant indigenous trees in these areas? Leaving it to the private sector will result in patchy landscaping at best. I guess you are going to leave it to the private sector to maintain it as well. Complete lack of vision IMHO. With this approach, all of Cayman will end up looking like Marina Drive one day.
In order to get more people riding bicycles major efforts will be need improve road safety. To many cars and motorcycles drive in the bike lanes making it very dangerous to use them.
As long as the traffic increases every you will need to continue to build roads.
Oh, so after we have build multiple roads on the western side of the island, he going to now talk about building roads aren’t the answer??!!!
Well hell, we in the eastern districts would settle for ONE PROPER ROAD Mr. Hew!!!!!
“We can’t just keep building roads,” he added.
Build us a Monorail! – it worked for Brockway, Ogdenville, and North Haverbrook
Use bicycle on those roads, are you kidding me Mr. Hew ?
NRA, never knowingly completely finish a job…
“More people need to use bicycles…” When I see Joey Hew riding a bicycle to work I’ll consider that.
People don’t use bicycles minister because driving standards are appalling, there are no protected cycle lanes and its just too dangerous. They don’t use public transport as there is none worth that name – good luck with your review – we’re not holding our breath.
PS Whilst you’re at it; sort out the rip-off taxis will you? How difficult is it to require proper meters to be fitted – like every other county in the world?
We need something to look at while stuck in a traffic jam trying to get through Hurley’s roundabout.
Landscaping is great and all, but how about some cable barriers on the medians to avoid head on collisions?!
On the Harquail Bypass the lanes are even elevated above each other in bends where if you jump the curb you are going head on through a windshield of oncoming traffic. Just shocking how simple road safety is overlooked by the NRA.
Is this government afing joke or what . Who’s responsibility is to landscape of the roads ? Just like your own yard .
“No plan”, and/or “hadn’t thought of that” seem to be the common denominators of most Cabinet-lead infrastructure projects – carried out at our considerable expense. All of these roads were supposed to have included some thought for dedicated bicycle lanes. In 2006, NRA Deputy Director Edward Howard said, “we will try to include them in all future primary and secondary roads”. What happened?!?
“Bicycles” seem like a great idea in 90+ degree temps on most days
With the real-feel temp being generally at least 100 (generally higher)
Anyone in an office would be a social pariah or need a shower or two upon arrival
But I for one would love to see our Premier (who is an avid cyclist) ride his bike to work
Perhaps he can convince the entire cabinet to do so, they might even be healthier for it
Minister Hew, your comprehensive review of public transport I assume would include allowing in Uber, Lyft and the like, in addition to a standardizing and properly regulating bus and taxi services. This is to involve cracking down on rogue bus drivers, making it a requirement for taxis to have meters and setting fair rates.
Don’t give us the same old “lets see how much government can make off this deal without doing anything” approach. You’re constantly bragging about services in Cayman being “world class” except our public transport is just like in any other banana republic.
And if you’re very serious about your statement regarding building more roads, well lets see you have the ball$ to bring in legislation to limit the number of vehicles on our roads like Bermuda wisely did many moons ago.
Remember, your statements are just verbal flatulence if you fail to act now.