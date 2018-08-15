Private sector called on to landscape road

(CNS): The planning minister has said that the private sector will take care of the landscaping along the new Linford Pierson Highway expansion but government has no plans to plant trees, shrubs, hedges or bush around the new road. The original natural landscape has been left along the sides of parts of the newly expanded highway, but the wide median and a roundabout, all of which could be landscaped to create shade, soak up emissions and offer some relief from the concrete, are devoid of greenery. Joey Hew said it is down to local companies to adopt the road if there are to be any trees, and he believes there is a demand.

“The medians and the roundabouts are in great demand by the private sector and the NRA board is now talking to a few groups …who are interested in adopting them,” he told CNS at the opening of the new highway. He said it would be good to see the road nicely planted in the near future.

Hew said that the environment is now a significant consideration when building roads, as the law requires an environmental impact assessment to be carried out before a highway is constructed, which in this case had resulted in the Linford Pierson Highway being raised to mitigate flooding.

The North Sound Estates is an example of where older roads are now facing significant problems from seawater infiltration. But Hew said that the NRA was examining that situation and he believed that there was an engineering solution to the problem caused by developing on such low-lying land.

The minister said he was aware of the need to rethink road building and some of the planning regulations to adapt to environmental challenges. He said the National Development Plan was under review and he would like to see setbacks pushed further back to vegetation lines.

But when it comes to roads, he said there was less and less space and he wants to see solutions other than building more of them. More people need to use bicycles or to carpool, he said, and he wants to see a comprehensive review of public transport.

“We can’t just keep building roads,” he added.

