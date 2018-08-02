Primary schools given failing grades

(CNS): Less than two-thirds of Year 6 students left government primary schools in 2017 having achieved the expected reading level, according to a new report from the Office of Education Standards published this week. Follow-up inspections of primary schools since the base-line inspections in 2014/15, where all schools were graded unsatisfactory, found the quality of teaching has improved but standards of achievement have not and in some cases are now worse. Only 61% of children left government primary schools reading at the expected level, down from 73% in 2015.

The writing skills of students were even worse, with 47% of students performing as expected at the end of Year 6 in 2017, compared to 62% in 2015. Inspectors noted a slight improvement in maths skills, from 43% of children reaching expected levels in 2015 to 52% in 2017.

Teacher assessments indicate that a higher level of performance is expected this year, but reading and writing standards remain weak, the report found. It also noted a “lack of strategic direction and guidance in schools to address” the decline.

During this 2017-18 inspection, all ten of the government primary schools were re-inspected. The inspectors observed almost all the home-room and specialist teachers and looked at 305 lessons over a six month period. They judged around 85% of lessons to be satisfactory or better, but only 5% of the children in government schools were exposed to lessons considered excellent and only 30% experienced ones that were good. Half were satisfactory and 15% weak.

There were also significant differences in achievement at the ten schools. While Red Bay and West End primaries were the only two schools to be rated ‘good’, none of the schools were graded ‘excellent’. The two weakest schools were George Town and Sir John A. Cumber; the other six were rated ‘satisfactory’ — far from a ringing endorsement for 80% of the schools.

The inspectors found a significant variety between schools’ performance, and that the lack of progress was more pronounced in schools in districts where there are greater levels of economic deprivation.

Peter Carpenter, the head of the newly formed independent Office of Education Standards, said the government curriculum in primary schools needs a “systemic and holistic review” to bring it in line with international best practice and current UK requirements.

“A notable challenge regarding the curriculum for Years 1 to Year 6 is that there remains significant differences from school to school, both in terms of quality and equality of opportunity,” he said. “Curriculum planning and delivery for non-core subjects, such as physical education, music, modern foreign language, social science, creative arts and information and communications technology (ICT), all need improvement.”

The curriculum for English and mathematics has been reviewed and improved since the baseline inspections, the report found. But the curriculum in other subjects was described as outdated and inconsistently implemented across schools. The report also identified a mismatch between expected levels of achievement in Cayman and other jurisdictions.

The report said there had been improvements in school leadership and teaching, with better arrangements in place to monitor and evaluate teaching and clearer remits for senior staff. Principals were also said to have demonstrated a good understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of their schools. The report nevertheless noted a number of issues with staffing problems.

During the inspections, an undisclosed number of teachers were absent from their schools. Inspectors reviewed the arrangements when home-room or specialist teachers were away, and while classes were covered by support staff, the curriculum was not often communicated to the relief staff, who were almost always not qualified teachers. In this circumstance, the quality of teaching was often weak, with poor student behaviour and unsatisfactory classroom management.

There are also much wider problems for the government primary schools, given the actual drop in achievement, despite increases in investment in local schools and a boost to teacher numbers, as well as additional support and special needs teachers.

The reports ‘forward’ was written by the current education minister, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who welcomed the independence of the inspectors so that the education ministry’s “efforts may be objectively scrutinised”. She made no comment on the less than stellar results but described the creation of the OES as “one small success”.

“We are no longer in the same place and are moving forward to a more successful future,” she said.

Officials said that the OES is now turning its attention to government high schools, early years

centres and all private schools.

