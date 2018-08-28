Port boat engine theft under investigation

(CNS): Minutes from the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) board meetings show that the RCIPS is investigating allegations that were made in an auditor general’s report in May about irregularities at the authority, including the theft of boat engines which belonged to the port that were taken from Harbour House Marine. Police have never confirmed or denied the probes but the board minutes posted on the port website show that the RCIPS is not only looking into the disappearance of boat engines, but also money stolen from the billing officer and what was described in the minutes from 6 July as a “sweeper contract”.

According to the 31 July port board meeting minutes, the probe into the issues was continuing at that point. On Tuesday the RCIPS declined to comment on the probe.

The minutes from 12 July also indicated correspondence had been received by the board from a former member of staff who had resigned in May and later sought to rescind that resignation via his attorney. No other details were given but the board voted to continue letting the lawyers deal with the matter as a result of the police investigation.

