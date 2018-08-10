Petition started to keep CNB Caymanian
(CNS): The announcement this week that a regional bank has made an unsolicited potential offer to buy up a ruling share of Cayman National Bank has spawned a local backlash, with people taking to social media to voice their concerns. A petition has now been started to urge the bank not to sell. More than 70 commenters on CNS were quick to express their opinions on the announcement and many of them appeared to feel strongly about retaining local control of the bank, which has been operating here for well over 40 years.
The petition calls on the majority shareholders, board of directors and management not to accept the offer from the parent company of the Republic Bank Trinidad and Tobago, which is based in Barbados. The petitioners threaten that customers will move their assets as a means of protest if the sale goes ahead.
The offer was described as being in the “embryonic stage” by the potential buyers, who have suggested that shareholders could see an increase of more than three dollars on the current share price. The decision, however, will be in the hands of shareholders. Once a formal offer has been made, they will meet and vote on whether or not to accept it once all of the regulatory and other requirements are met.
But even if the offer becomes a reality, there is no certainty that, regardless of any increase in the value of shares, the shareholders will all agree. CNS understands that the majority of the shareholders are Caymanian and they may feel as strongly as its customers about retaining the institution in local hands.
CNS reached out to the bank’s president, Stuart Dack, who told us that he was, under the law and rules of the stock market, very limited in the things he could say about the potential offer. He pointed out that no firm offer has been made and the process was in the very early stages. Dack urged people to read the full announcement made earlier this week and posted on the CNB website.
Let DART buy it to keep it Caymanian!
5
5
If an acquirer is willing to pay an 100% acquisition premium on another company’s share price – there must be some calculated factors behind such a decision. Acquisition synergies and higher forecasted cash flows may be a driving force in such an offer. The thought of doubling your investment is the reason why any smart investor invests in the first place, but it may be time for CNB to start crunching numbers to re-evaluate itself and to take a better look at what money is being left on the table if another company is willing to pay such a premium.
8
2
LMAO what a bunch of losers! Here’s an idea… Buy it if you want to keep it Caymanian.
7
3
To all those who denigrate expatriates, CNB would not exist if it was not for the one who set it up.
9
0
If you want to keep Cayman National Corporation local then all you have to do is go to the Cayman Stock Exchange and buy the shares yourself.
CNC has approximately 42.35 million shares that were trading for $3 per share before the announcement, which set its value at less than $130 million. We don’t know how many of those 42 million shares are currently owned by non-Caymanians, so theoretically CNC could right now be a majority “foreign-owned” entity.
To put the CNC $130M valuation in perspective, this week there was an announcement of a new condo development on 7MB valued at $177M, and there is an advert on eCay with a quarry for sale at $85M. As they say, please consult a financial advisor before investing in CNC or any other business.
Since the announcement, CNC shares have gone from $3.00 to $3.20 on relatively small volume, which would lead me to believe that the offer of $6.00 to $6.75 per share is not something that is being taken seriously. We can only hope that this offer wasn’t orchestrated in an attempt to drive up the share price so someone could dump their shares. If that was the case, it looks like they haven’t had much success thus far.
9
1
Pathetic. These Petitioners need to grow up. This is the mindset of those that thought the little stretch of West Bay Road was of “cultural significance”.
19
18
When all the trees have been cut down, when all the animals have been hunted, when all the waters are polluted, when all the air is unsafe to breathe, only then will you discover you cannot eat money.
Cree Prophecy
23
6
A tad melodramatic for a business buyout proposal.
5
5