Permanent resident wants to join the RCIPS

I see that the RCIPS has now opened up recruitment to include expats who have been legally resident for at least four years. A few years back, it used to be the same, we had to be on Island a certain amount of time in order to apply. When I reached the required time, they changed the requirements for only Caymanians and permanent residents. I could not apply for it for the following years. I now have PR. However, I have restrictions on it (totally understandable) and so I cannot apply to the police, but now a WP holder has more rights than I have? I have lived here for 13 years and I cannot apply, a WP holder needs only four years and can apply? How can this be right? Can someone explain?

Read Auntie’s answer and comment on CNS Local Life

Category: Crime, Police