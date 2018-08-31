New airport won’t drain public purse
(CNS): The Owen Roberts International Airport expansion is not breaking the Cayman Islands Government’s bank, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell stressed Tuesday at the Topping Out Ceremony, when the final roof beam was put in place over the new facility. Although government has not said what it expects the final cost of the project to be, officials have indicated it is at least 10% more than the original $55 million, with speculation that changes and overruns could have added more than 25% onto that first estimate. But the minister said the increases were covered as public finances have improved and the government was able to invest more in additional features.
“Obviously, when you get a mandate that says you need to build a new airport, but you can’t borrow any money, there are times when you have to depend on your colleagues to help you push it forward,” Kirkconnell said, as he railed against the critics of the project and emphasised the need for the new facility.
“The next step, as a government that continued to do better and was put in a (better) cash position, we started looking at improvements which could be made but were obviously going to be more than the original budget, so you have that component to it.”
The project has been paid for from airport revenue, and Kirkconnell said it one of the only airports in the region that is owned 100% by its people.
With the expansion scheduled to open by year’s end, the minister said the ceremony was a practice run for the ribbon cutting in December. The new development will be more than 200,000 sqft and allow for up to 2.5 million passengers to fly into Grand Cayman each year. In 2017, the airport processed 1.2 million passengers.
Tourism Director Rosa Harris said the airport is a big part of visitors’ experience. “We want to be able to process the passengers as quickly as possible and welcome them to CaymanKind,” she said. With a 13% increase this year so far for visitors after a long run of consistent growth in stay-over arrivals, the new expansion project will be an important factor in efforts to sustain that growth.
Cayman Islands Airport Authority CEO Albert Anderson announced upcoming plans for the airport starting in the next few weeks, when all 39 check-in counters will be in operation, as well as new security check points.
In September the immigration section will be expanding to its full size. The departure lounge will host a food court, children’s play area and a breastfeeding area for mothers. Two additional gates will be implemented around the beginning of September, bringing the total number to nine.
In October, the meet and greet arrivals hall will expand and include a tourism booth. The grand entry hall is expected to be finished by the end of November.
Category: Business, development, Local News, Tourism, Transport
And yet when you get your baggage there is one customs guy doing something and three walking around doing nothing.
Unattended funds will be “coffin-skated”
At the green-lighting of this project, CIAA’s capital included a $10mln+ receivable from Cayman Airways stemming from unpaid fees. CAL then received an extra bailout from Cabinet. Let’s count that too. Pay attention because the shell game and smoke and mirrors inside CIG rambles on.
4.03pm I was going to raise the same point, Cayman Airways were always owing vast amounts for not only landing fees but departure taxes which the passengers paid and which was absorbed into CAL’s revenue stream and not paid over to the CIAA/Gov’t. I wonder what the situation is now?.
The airport redevelopment is a great and much needed project. However, I have to ask why we didn’t go up to a second full level? Wouldn’t it had made more sense, or at least not install these big steel arches that will no doubt cost money to remove.
I assume that 30 years from now, we will need to expand once more.
But never the less, much needed.
I think this is a joke?? CNS?
So what about the cost of cleaning the floor monthly becuase some idiot ordered the wrong flooring, which is not designed for airports and the traffic.
Word has it the quote they got from a local company will cost $250k per month, yes $250k.
Why hasn’t this been DISCUSSED? CNS ask the Authorities about the above and see if they give you a straight answer. I would be interested in their reply and am sure the rest of the island would as well.
had the please or is it displeasure of coming through there a few weeks ago and it looks very much like a prison block, very drab for all the money that has been spent you would have thought that they could have made it look and feel much better, very disappointing
The departure area seating is already maxed out, at least the last time I flew out a few months ago.
I sincerely hope now. Can’t say the same thing about the dock!
‘Kirkconnell said it (is) one of the only airports in the region that is owned 100% by its people.’ And that’s a plus point? At least if it was privately owned you’d have professional, profit-motivated management rather than people who know that all their expensive foul ups will be funded by CIG.
I don’t get it. With the airport + increased airlift and cruise port + presumed increase in ships and passengers, Moses is putting stay-over and cruise tourism on course for a violent, fatal collision. We can’t go 100% on both, or our attractions will be damaged and lost and local quality of life will suffer unacceptably, damaging the appeal of visiting, living and working here too. We know that, and our visitors know that. If we choose one over the other, then we can make all the other big choices that need to be made and have a successful future. If we don’t, eventually we end up with nothing but white-elephant infrastructure, debt, regret, and eventually poverty. I can only conclude he and his colleagues are blind and should not be driving.
One thing is clear: we cannot have a government in Cayman with more than two terms. One is just enough time to figure out how to get re-elected in four years and plan what you intend to do with the second four years. By the end of that period of time in power, you cannot help but be carrying out a grand plan at the expense of others. Power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely. What appears to us as a lack of vision is in reality an inability to see a vision hidden from us but which very much exists as the product of too much time spent thinking and talking about how to use power. A third term and they think you deserve whatever comes to you because you were too stupid to stop it by voting them out. But choosing between the Unity Government and the scraggle of uneducated bumblers led by Ezzard is not an appealing choice either.
I do not like what the future holds for us, short, medium or long term, despite all the confetti at the moment.
Nothing the ppm says or does costs what they say it is supposed to cost or come within budget. Multiple examples include Clifton Hunter High School, John Gray High School, current airport project 30% cost overruns , the Board walk in south sound, the dock project which will be the costliest of all disasters. Look at the track record of mismanagement. How can we believe anything they claim when they do not demonstrate they understand transparency and project management competence?
shambolic planning and re-development which will be paid for the people in the long run….
why let them do an airport expansion when they can’t even get parking ticket machine to work!!!
this nonsense ‘expansion’ will be paid for by the cutomers….look for airport charges to go up along with duty free, food and drink at the airport