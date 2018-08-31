(CNS): The Owen Roberts International Airport expansion is not breaking the Cayman Islands Government’s bank, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell stressed Tuesday at the Topping Out Ceremony, when the final roof beam was put in place over the new facility. Although government has not said what it expects the final cost of the project to be, officials have indicated it is at least 10% more than the original $55 million, with speculation that changes and overruns could have added more than 25% onto that first estimate. But the minister said the increases were covered as public finances have improved and the government was able to invest more in additional features.

“Obviously, when you get a mandate that says you need to build a new airport, but you can’t borrow any money, there are times when you have to depend on your colleagues to help you push it forward,” Kirkconnell said, as he railed against the critics of the project and emphasised the need for the new facility.

“The next step, as a government that continued to do better and was put in a (better) cash position, we started looking at improvements which could be made but were obviously going to be more than the original budget, so you have that component to it.”

The project has been paid for from airport revenue, and Kirkconnell said it one of the only airports in the region that is owned 100% by its people.

With the expansion scheduled to open by year’s end, the minister said the ceremony was a practice run for the ribbon cutting in December. The new development will be more than 200,000 sqft and allow for up to 2.5 million passengers to fly into Grand Cayman each year. In 2017, the airport processed 1.2 million passengers.

Tourism Director Rosa Harris said the airport is a big part of visitors’ experience. “We want to be able to process the passengers as quickly as possible and welcome them to CaymanKind,” she said. With a 13% increase this year so far for visitors after a long run of consistent growth in stay-over arrivals, the new expansion project will be an important factor in efforts to sustain that growth.

Cayman Islands Airport Authority CEO Albert Anderson announced upcoming plans for the airport starting in the next few weeks, when all 39 check-in counters will be in operation, as well as new security check points.

In September the immigration section will be expanding to its full size. The departure lounge will host a food court, children’s play area and a breastfeeding area for mothers. Two additional gates will be implemented around the beginning of September, bringing the total number to nine.

In October, the meet and greet arrivals hall will expand and include a tourism booth. The grand entry hall is expected to be finished by the end of November.

Category: Business, development, Local News, Tourism, Transport