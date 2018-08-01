Organ donation now legal after law enacted

(CNS): The commencement order for the long-awaited Human Tissue Transplant Law has been signed, implementing legislation that began life almost a decade ago. The law itself was passed five years ago but it has been a long road to enacting the law and enabling organ transplant operations as well as the donation of human organs and tissue in the Cayman Islands. Dr Devi Shetty had asked for the legislation when he first proposed the project that became Health City Cayman Islands, but the law eventually emerged from a private member’s motion by then UDP backbencher, Ellio Solomon.

Although transplants have been performed in the Cayman Islands, the organs were donated overseas. The law paves the way for voluntary donation locally by consent of family members whose loved ones had agreed to donation before their death. People over 18 will be able to register as organ donors and children can donate with parental consent.

In yesterday’s Ask Auntie column, “Wants to register as an organ donor”, a Ministry of Health official explained that the ministry is now in the process of creating a Human Tissue Transplant Council, which will monitor “both the donation of tissue by living persons and the removal of tissue from deceased persons”. Cabinet is considering the appointments to the council and the relevant regulations, both of which will need to be settled before the law will be fully effective.

The council will be responsible for creating and maintaining a local donation register, which will include the recording of all donations. The law does not include ova, fetal tissue or sperm. It also makes it illegal to remove any tissue from anyone not able to give consent and prohibits trading human body parts.

