Organ donation now legal after law enacted
(CNS): The commencement order for the long-awaited Human Tissue Transplant Law has been signed, implementing legislation that began life almost a decade ago. The law itself was passed five years ago but it has been a long road to enacting the law and enabling organ transplant operations as well as the donation of human organs and tissue in the Cayman Islands. Dr Devi Shetty had asked for the legislation when he first proposed the project that became Health City Cayman Islands, but the law eventually emerged from a private member’s motion by then UDP backbencher, Ellio Solomon.
Although transplants have been performed in the Cayman Islands, the organs were donated overseas. The law paves the way for voluntary donation locally by consent of family members whose loved ones had agreed to donation before their death. People over 18 will be able to register as organ donors and children can donate with parental consent.
In yesterday’s Ask Auntie column, “Wants to register as an organ donor”, a Ministry of Health official explained that the ministry is now in the process of creating a Human Tissue Transplant Council, which will monitor “both the donation of tissue by living persons and the removal of tissue from deceased persons”. Cabinet is considering the appointments to the council and the relevant regulations, both of which will need to be settled before the law will be fully effective.
The council will be responsible for creating and maintaining a local donation register, which will include the recording of all donations. The law does not include ova, fetal tissue or sperm. It also makes it illegal to remove any tissue from anyone not able to give consent and prohibits trading human body parts.
Are you sure that organ transplants have been performed in Cayman?
If they have, it must be a very recent development indeed.
I hope it does better than the bood bank where most locals only donate for family.
Maybe someone will donate some brains to the MLAs.
What about pianos? I’ve got one that’s rarely been used.
Yea,
THANK YOU $$$$$ for making illegal organ traficking possible. Enough Caymanians and expats to place under the knife.
Ha Ha He Ha Ha !
Signed,
Dr. Hanibal
News flash, person robbed of kidney in central George Town. A new kind of daylight robbery comes to Cayman.
Organ donor preferences should be noted on the reverse of all driver’s licenses – esp. the wheelying 0/1/1A motorcycle licensees.
Where are we at on legalizing cannabis?
If not complete legalization, at LEAST decriminalize it. Jeez the whole northern American continent will be legal in about 10 years.
Considering the CIG has to fight off the ministers association and fundamentalist Christians every time they do anything remotely secular or non-traditional
Probably scheduled for the legislative sitting on the 30th of February 2019
You’ve got to be kidneying me!
