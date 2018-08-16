Opposition pushes for referendum on port
(CNS): Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller has filed a private member’s motion calling on government to put the question of whether or not it should go ahead with the cruise berthing project to the people. Calls for a referendum on the issue have been mounting as public support for the increasingly controversial proposal appears to have dwindled and the justification from government is losing traction. Now the opposition is challenging government to let the public decide with a vote. Speaking on behalf of the official opposition at a press conference on Thursday, Miller said he doesn’t believe there is enough support or justification and the project will not benefit most Caymanians.
Miller said the government was pursuing the costly development on the “false notion of wide-scale public support”, but he said there is “considerable evidence of a lack of public support” for this “ill-advised course of action.”
He pointed to the absence of support from major stakeholders, such as the Chamber of Commerce, the Watersports Association and even the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, along with the demonstration of opposition from the people in 2015 with the sizable demonstration, and the public consultation results in the environmental impact study, where 73% said they opposed the project.
The leader of the opposition was confident that this motion would take priority over the motions expected to be on the agenda for the next meeting of the Legislative Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in Cayman Brac next month. Seconded by the opposition member for East End, Arden McLean, the motion calls on government to put the proposal to the people as soon as possible and not to sign any contracts until after the referendum.
While the opposition does not have the numbers to force government to accept the motion, prior to the election at least one member of the government benches was opposed to the port. But the motion is calling for a vote by the people, and in theory those supporting the project should not oppose a national ballot if government’s position is truly supported by the majority, as it claims. Nevertheless, it is unlikely that the front bench will embrace the idea.
But Miller explained that the motion provides an opportunity for the opposition to press the government to be more transparent and tell the people exactly what is happening in the closed-door discussions about the revised plans.
“We have asked more than four times for a presentation on this project, including in writing, and government has not responded,” Miller said. He pointed out that if nothing else, the motion should reveal more information than is currently in the public domain and force the government “to unveil the details”.
But he also said that if the motion for a national vote cannot persuade the government, through debate in parliament, to put a stop to the project, the opposition will join forces with local activists and environmental campaigners to purse a people-initiated referendum.
Miller listed a catalog of reasons why the opposition opposes the idea of building cruise berthing facilities, including the failure to justify it economically, the negative impact on the George Town infrastructure and wider tourist attractions, the risk to existing dive and watersports businesses, the threat to the marine environment, as well as the risk to Seven Mile Beach. which has not been ruled out by experts. He also noted the costs, which he insists will eventually be carried by the people, despite the government’s claims to the contrary.
“At some point in time the government is going to have to accept that we do not need this project and it does not have public support,” the opposition leader said. “For more than 20 years the government has been saying the cruise ships won’t come unless we build piers, but they still come because the good Lord put Cayman in the right place.”
He pointed out that passenger arrival numbers have gone up and the current minister of tourism has bragged of a 15% increase in numbers since he took over. Miller rejected claims put forward by the government and supporters that the piers would see ships stay longer. He said ships’ arrival and departure times are part of the schedule required to get from island to island, not piers, as well as the need to get into open waters to open the casinos.
“There can be no justification or urgency to build a cruise pier in the face of government reported sustained growth in cruise ship and passenger visits year-on-year for the last five years,” he said. “Cayman currently gets 90% of all cruise passengers on the western Caribbean itinerary and pre-disposing conditions are such that there is no likelihood that will change.”
He added, “To spend more than $200 million to secure a percentage of the remaining 10% is totally illogical and a waste of the country’s resources.”
Not just opposed to this plan but the idea of berthing facilities at all, Miller said he and the opposition members support the idea of a moratorium on tender licences to enable the existing businesses to invest in new modern fleets. He said that they also want to see immediate investment in new and appropriate facilities in the harbour to improve the disembarking and embarking process for passengers.
Surveys conducted by the cruise sector have consistently pointed to the cost of shopping in Cayman as the main complaints visitors have, not the tendering.
“Cayman has other far more pressing development and infrastructural needs, such as education and training for Caymanians, improved and expanded mental health services, and more comprehensive and efficient waste management systems and services,” Miller said.
The total cost is also cause for concern, as the government’s track record on major capital projects when it comes to costs and overruns may not fill the public with confidence, given that this project’s starting price could be as much as CI$300 million.
Government has constantly refuted this estimate but has never suggested what it believes is a realistic estimation, as the position of the current administration has been that the public purse will not pay for it as it will indirectly be paid for through the diversion of cruise passenger fees from the Port Authority to the cruise lines.
Meanwhile, local political pundit Johann Moxam, who has been unwavering in his opposition to the project, which he said has significant environmental, socio-economic and financial implications, welcomed the opposition’s call for a referendum. As someone who was instrumental in organizing the people-initiated referendum on ‘one man, one vote’ in 2012, Moxam said this was another issue that should be decided by the people.
“A referendum will clearly demonstrate the will of the people at a time when Cayman has record numbers in both cruise passenger arrivals and air arrivals,” he told CNS. “There are other more pressing priorities for the country at this time. The concerns of the masses must take precedence over the commercial interests of a handful of merchants who represent the pro-port lobby.”
Moxam added, “This will become another government white elephant project to placate a select few supporters, campaign financiers and the egos of politicians, which each tax payer, resident and corporate Cayman will subsidize.”
All we needed was a simple dock extended. That was it ! Not this elaborate shady deal into the millions!!!
It is a done deal as Decco & China Harbour are all ready to get started and the deals have been made. The Premier, Minister Kirkconnell & future Premier Hew already have plans in motion and the concessions all done so just suck it up.
The Anti-Corruption Commission, Auditor General and financial crime cops need to be investigating all parties involved or negotiating this deal. There is a reason why this smells fishy and is cloaked in secrecy. All Public Officers need to investigated. Follow the money.
Vote them all out!
Thank Goodness, let the people decide! The money is in the stay over guests anyway. Spend it making them more comfortable, build a trade school for young ppl or finish the east to west extension, or both. Kirkbots, your downvotes amuse me, so please, make my Friday!
Thank you Mr. Miller. The people are being shut out of decision in country. It is time for our elected officials to act for the people. not the rich developers ( read Darts)
of the world.
Smart move ~ Save Cayman!
The answer is NO
Austin we can’t hear you speak up!
Kirkbots are going to go insane or hack every pc in the family again. Please save them sweet jesus
I support the Opposition one hundred percent on this. I really do not want my children and grandchildren saddled with this huge bill especially when it it so hard for them to get meaningful jobs because of open season on work permits by this government. Ten percent more tourist landing fees on top of what is presently being collected will not pay for this pier as Moses wants us to believe, therefore it will be on we the people to finance. I am sure the tender company will have no problem providing larger and better tenders so visitors can more comfortably disembark and embark . Upgrade the port facility in town with covered walkways with exhaust fans to keep the place cool while they line up to embark. Do the same at Spotts dock. Keep it simple and nice. Commit to the tenders owners that they will not have to compete with any other company, if they commit to upgrade. Madness from these so called technocrats, that is what it is. Do not let them get away with this craziness.
I have the same concerns as Miller and Moxam here. And the study by CREST is interesting and logical. Grand Cayman is a very small island and so can only accommodate a finite number of visitors, a small number when compared to many other locales. We are already over capacity at seven mile beach and stingray city / sandbar, which are our two most popular tourist sites.
Of genuine concern also is; as others have voiced is CIG’s poor track record at handling even moderate projects (good examples voiced as the high schools and now garbage collection / disposal) woes.
Add to this that the wealthy merchant class (including especially one local family) are to gain the most by more cruise ship passengers and the Tourism Minister and Deputy premier is of same family (should he be the leading Govt. person on this?…) and the lack of hard data or transparency….and we have a real long term mess brewing.
One that us and our children will be left to pay for for many years.
Seems to me we should be enhancing things for our stay over visitors and solving our problems with the dump and education….which both negatively impact our tourism product.
Until CIG can show conclusively and transparently the need / cost / benefits of this to the wider Cayman community, I cannot support this project.
“Do you believe the port decision should be made via referendum, yes or no?”
Their answer to that SIMPLE question will let us know ALL we need to know about each elected member of government.
– Who
*No decent, responsible, and neutral MLA would respond negatively.
Especially when we consider what is at stake and the many potential pitfalls of us making the wrong decision.
If the cruise ship berthing facility becomes a reality the quaint little port town overlooking the sea will be a thing of the past. Instead it will be looking out at a dock where those in favor are the jewelry store owners and the Minister of Tourism. It will be the final nail into the coffin which was once George Town.
Please do not allow the fear and greed that the pro dock lobby have spread. Cayman does not need a dock and the infrastructure is overwhelmed now. Save the money and use it for the Cayman people not a few merchants.
Single member constituencies give us greater power. They will either listen to the people or are voted out of office. SMH
If Moses and Alden had any pride they would be embarrassed trying to shove this dock down our throats
Why build the port when there is a record high in Tourism arrivals? Look at the stats.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2018/02/cayman-islands-tourism-breaks-records/
The electorate of the Cayman Islands did not vote in the PPM/CDP that slithered and backstabbed their way to the levers in the days after the May 2017 Election. Neither of those parties received a decisive mandate from the people. We did not vote for the Port, or any of the other vestiges of outgoing PPM policy. If anything, the opposite – the people voted for new blood, and specifically, non-party aligned candidates and ideas and processes untainted by chronic cronyism and opacity.
Cayman does not need this port. In the referendum send a clear message Vote NO.
This has to be a people’s vote
It will be interesting to see what the independent Councilor Austin Harris has to say publicly about these proposals given his daily vitriolic criticisms of UDP government CHEC deal & cruise berthing dock proposal under the PPM over the past 8 years as a talk radio media personality. Will he tow the party line as the whip and formally join the PPM?
This is a public test of his integrity. Has Austin sold his soul like those he raged against before becoming a MLA?
This is disgusting DECCO are currently in deep negotiations with Moses K and Ministry of Tourism. A redeveloped Barkers will play a key role in where the passengers go during a part of the day. The main pick up drop off zone will be Kirk’s Bayshore Plaza. Dart own this government just like the last two and nothing can happen without his approval and participation in the Dartman Islands. Dart will then buy Bayshore Plaza and Kirk Freeport.
Disgusting behaviour from every single MLA- opposition here is your chance to agitate. Austin and Dwayne wake up and smell the coffee – this is Alden and Moses’ last term – who will pay your rent next time around …. wait you and the Unity govt. are making sure of your personal future rent through this deal!! All I see said the blind cayman voting public. Do not force people to pitchfork the lot of you.
This is going to not only cost every PPM the next election, there is going to be a lot of only 1 term members. Serves them right, YES men and women. Is Austin Harris supporting this project now? Is he still an independent?
Please take the time and read the following article by Doug Lansky, an award winning travel writer:
http://www.destinationdevelopmentwatch.com/?s=Cruise+ships+and+destination+revenue&submit=Search
The conclusions are worrying for the future of the Cayman tourist industry, some of which are:
1/ Cruise ship passengers rarely visit the same destination twice, whereas overnight visitors do.
2/ The average spend per passenger that is often quoted is a figure provided by the Cruise industry itself based on passenger surveys at the end of a cruise which are open to exaggeration.
3/ A lot of the shore excursions are booked on the Cruise ship itself thereby ensuring that they get their percentage as well.
4/ The biggest money generator are the Port fees which go directly to the Government not to the local vendor.
5/ Many of the businesses which have Cruise line recommended signs have to pay a yearly fee for that privilege.
I could go on, but I think you get the point – curiously cannot understand why the Government don’t. This is a very bad and an expense idea by a government who do not understand what transparency looks like.
With respect, the public haven’t been convinced there is a public business case to proceed, nor has the much revised deepwater plan gone thru EIA or hydro studies (that we can see). Skipping those necessary steps again (as if they don’t matter) and advancing to the selection of bidders is a least premature, and quite possibly corrupt. Must the public file an injunction to check the eagerness of our politicians? The PPM election manifestos were not confirmed at the ballot box last May. It’s only through backstabbing and horse-trading that they managed to get back to the levers at all. Governor pls Help!
I have a GT business, and I do not want this new dock. This is not the customer that spends money. Make GT more accessible. Offer a shuttle from the hotels to town. Fix Spotts dock up, so it is not an embarrassment. Add pedestrian walkways, and cross walks so our visitors can safely enjoy town.
And the idiocy continues.
well done ezzard…(i now feel dirty)
I’m not a fan of Ezzard but I like his stance here!!! Johan is a prerson the government should listen to!
I’m starting a petition against the call for a referendum.
“No call for a referendum! No call for a referendum! We demand the right not to be heard!”