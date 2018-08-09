Opposition calls for more education spending
(CNS) Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller is urging government to invest more cash in the education system in this budget cycle. The independent member for North Side said he plans to file a private member’s motion ahead of the next Legislative Assembly meeting calling for an injection of funds to help support schools. He also said that the opposition would be moving to form a teachers’ association. Echoing calls during the November budget meeting, Miller said he wanted the government to increase funding by diverting money from the 2018 surplus.
He also said that in addition to the much-needed investment and pay increase, teachers also need a platform that would provide them with a mechanism for more input on how the education system works.
“In our discussions with teachers we found that salary is an ongoing concern,” he said. “However, equally and often more important was the need for the recognition of their contribution, and an opportunity to have input in, and influence on, government’s decision-making on educational matters.”
Miller added that a teachers’ association would address this need for greater participation.
The comments from the opposition leader come in the wake of a recent inspection report that painted a disappointing picture of standards of achievement in government primary schools and comments from Education Council Chair Dan Scott.
In an interview with the Cayman Compass, Scott said that the council he leads will soon be implementing a ‘plan of action’ after over a year of examining the issues surrounding the local education system. Promising action and quick change, he said the government school system “will become competitive and very attractive”.
Miller said the opposition was pleased that some of the long-standing needs in the system were being addressed.
“The opposition endorses and supports the chairman’s bold assertion that it is now time to act, and look forward to some of these positive measures being put in place for the start of the new school year in September 2018, ” he said.
Miller said the opposition was in support of an increase in teachers’ salaries to a minimum $5,000 per month, the delegation of authority and responsibility for individual schools to principals, revamping the curriculum with an emphasis on civics, Cayman history, technical and vocational education, and student deportment. He also supports driving up expectations and the reinstatement of A-Levels at government’s high schools.
The opposition stated during the budget debate last year that the government had not invested enough in education and that it was still being underfunded. Given the surplus the government was predicting, he and his colleagues said there was room for greater investment in government schools and suggested that the Unity government abandon plans for the controversial cruise port and invest in education instead.
Category: Education, Government Finance, Local News, Politics
At the risk of being rediculed I don’t think that 5,000 p.m,is to much for a starting salary whether they have batchelor or master degree. A good experienced teacher should actually be paid more. A good teacher gives the students homework and spends many hours preparing her/himself to teach and impart the subject matter the next day. A good teacher sometimes has to hang around the classroom waiting on tardy parents to come collect their children and does not get paid overtime. A good teacher takes money out of her purse to pay for lunch for her pupils whose parents spent all the family money on finger nails, weaves, shoes, beers etc. a good teacher picks up the phone and try to reach parents who refuse to attend parent teachers meetings and reporting sessions etc. a good teacher is worth her his weight in gold and while we cannot afford to pay that, surely we can afford a starting salary of CI$ 5,000 per month and show a little appreciation along with it.
1
0
Money solves all problems and keeps idiots in office.
2
0
The $5,000 minimum salary is a good idea, but has to be earned. A lot of teachers currently in the system need to be laid off before implementation.
2
1
Well I don’t think just giving teachers a raise is the answer. I think it is a start. Now you can’t just give the raise to any teacher, and you do have to look at the root of the problem which is the parents at home don’t care about the children enough to help them with school work. Does that mean you also throw some money at after school programs and summer programs? Mentors who get paid may be something to look at?
I don’t know I’m just trying to figure out how to show these kids someone does care about them because love is lost in their own home, how heartbreaking is that?! My own children never go a day with hugs and kisses and smiles and comfort! That’s free and its proven to work!
3
0
I thought government already spent more per pupils than the private schools! Clearly money isn’t the problem.
12
7
Poor leadership is the problem, and they need to keep their jobs regardless of solving any problems.
4
0
they get degree’s and cant find job when come back? and they are compelled to study what the sponsors want them to do….mostly business…..and…..spend rest of life unhappy?
8
4
I would be in agreement to increase teachers salaries to a $5,000 minimum, but they need to have masters degrees in Education and meet targets for student achievement in their class. But I am afraid Mr. Miller is just out to get votes and build up is political value with his no real strategy salary increase and education spend campaign.
9
10
Unless you forget. It was the current minister that proposed it. He is supporting what she proposed.
5
4
If you don’t pay proper salaries, you will never attract good teachers. Invest in the future Cayman, invest in teaching how to work and what is expected, invest in vocational education…a generation is being lost and unless it changes future generations will be lost too.
1
1
Many do have Masters but the trend is from bogus online “universities”; ie: Walden, Etc.
0
0
Typical politician response. Got a problem, don’t really get to the core of the problem, Just throw more tax payer money for an easy win.
14
7
5:10 you are correct; the standard Cayman solution is to throw money and play the perception game the same is done with crime without success. Also do not ruffle the voters feathers but suggesting they have a role in the problem and solution.
1
0
spending is not the solution. think harder cayman.
10
4
I think Mr. Miller needs to ask himself some questions before he starts throwing money at something that he really is not sure what the problem is .He said that the last inspection of the School system painted a poor results. So who and what has caused this bad results or deteriorating condition in the Schools ? Throwing money into something that wouldn’t fix the problem , is wasted money . Why are the kids doing so poorly in the public Schools ? Who are to be blamed for that ? Who are overseeing the quality of Teacher ?
12
5
More spending with the same leadership. Sounds like a pay-off, not an investment.
8
2
Governments want people to stay uneducated.
Just imagine what would happen if people knew what the real world looks like.
7
4
I really didn’t like Ezzard before but he is beginning to grow on me. It is time for us to put up or shut up when it comes to education. Forget about the port. Invest in our children. They are the best investment for a better future.
17
3
An investment so he stays in power, not for changing the leadership.
2
0
As driftwood it’s hard for me to say but this guy seems to be one of the few politicians that cares about Caymanians.
18
2
Keep researching. It’s more that he is a great friend to the press. He gives great quotes!
0
0
You must be a good piece of mahogany driftwood to be thinking like that . I agree with you 100% .
2
0
7:47, I agree with you. Unfortunately, the majority of the voting public lack the knowledge to k ow a good thing when they see it. Too east are the voting block distracted with beef, turtle, a load of marl etc.
Mr. Miller, who sometimes take unpopular stance on certain matters, seem to be one of the few that has a grasp on reality; as far as politicians go.
It is mind blowing to hear the same people moan and complain about how they are suffering, but yet they continually elect the same people who inflict the suffering on them.
1
0