Opposition calls for action as NiCE attracts 100s

(CNS): With hundreds of people turning up to register for the government’s National Community Enhancement (NiCE) on Monday, the opposition urged government to take action to help the unemployed. In a statement to the media, Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo, the spokesperson for labour issues, said the turnout was a symbol of the failure by the current administration to implement effective solutions to address local unemployment. “The number of people turning up for the now twice-yearly NiCE jobs programme does not seem to be declining,” he noted.

Government has not yet confirmed how many people turned up for the registration but those who attended estimate the figure was between 500 and 600. This is the first time that government is running the island-wide clean up programme in the summer, as it is usually confined to a seasonal spruce up for the islands around Christmas and New Year.

The additional two weeks of work appear to be government’s attempt to give something to the hundreds of unemployed locals who do not seem to be benefitting from the economic growth that government has been bragging about over the last year.

Suckoo said the clean-up was a band-aid solution that may be appreciated by the people at the time but does very little to help with long-term employment.

“What I want to see is a needs driven approach to providing technical and vocational training at the levels required to equip Caymanians to gain employment and to remain employable,” Suckoo said. “Much more effort is needed to identify and assist those who need the training and skills to equip them to take advantage of available jobs on a permanent basis.” He added that the country could not continue “throwing cash at the problem and hoping it will go away”.

Despite government’s claims that the economy is booming, with development on the rise and a hefty surplus in its coffers, the opposition member said he was alarmed that the social and economic conditions of the average Caymanian have not improved.

“The ever-increasing cost of living and the growing appetite for cheap labour have pushed many Caymanian families into poverty,” he warned.

Suckoo repeated his previous calls to switch priority from academic scholarships to technical training, given the inadequate education budget. He suggested that government determine the areas of highest demand for work permits requiring skilled labour, and offer technical scholarships for Caymanians who could be prepared to take those jobs.

“I have seen private companies, such as Superior Auto, making significant inroads in one area, but government needs to exceed this effort and ensure that those Caymanians who are not candidates for academic study can also have the opportunity to continue their education,” he said. “Much more effort is needed to identify and assist those who need training and upgrading of technical and vocational skills.”

Suckoo also warned that employed workers who are not upgrading their skills are also at risk, as he urged more access for the working population to training. “It is a natural evolutionary process at the workplace; the only way to deal with this is through investing in our people,” the shadow labour minister said, as he criticised the government for choosing short-term solutions.

“It is very discouraging to know that over 500 people braved the blazing sun to get a few hundred dollars in their pockets as a short-term measure to take care of their families,” he said, and pointed to the significant number of women who turned up.

Suckoo said government had rejected a proposal by the former MLA Winston Connolly and himself to ring-fence 10% of work permit fees for educating and training Caymanians, which could have helped. Instead, he said, government has neglected the people who are out of work and allowed the continued failure of the Department of Immigration to monitor Business Staffing Plans’ training and scholarship requirements.

“Were this monitoring and tracking carried out effectively without even spending some of the government surplus on scholarships, we could help so many people with the training they need to become employed and to remain employable,” Suckoo stated. “Government needs to make education and training a priority and to fund it adequately.”

He added, “We are fixated on developing the cruise berthing, airport and other private developments, but if our people are not educated, trained and prepared, the benefits of all this development will go elsewhere.” And he appealed to government “to give Caymanians a fighting chance”.

Meanwhile, the independent member for George Town, Kenneth Bryan, added his concerns about unemployment at a time when government is claiming economic success. Having attended the registration, Bryan agreed that there were at least 500 people at the event, similar to the number at the last clean-up in December. He said it was worrying that in the face of the claimed turn in economic fortunes, the number of people in need of work is not declining.

“We are doing this twice a year now, even with all the boasting from government about the surplus, the economy growing, more construction and things being good for business,” he said, adding that this economic success should have had an impact on the unemployment numbers with more locals being hired.

“One would think that more Caymanians would be hired but it seems the increase in work permits is where the work is going, not to those Caymanians who are unemployed,” Bryan added. He said he wanted to see local people getting some work, so while he welcomed the initiative, “as anything is better than nothing”, he said it should be the private sector that is taking on local workers, not government creating jobs just to try give people some help when the economy is supposed to be so robust.

Bryan also raised his concerns about the minimum wage, pointing to the fact that the CIG is offering CI$10 per hour for the clean-up programme while the national basic pay remains at $6.50, which he said illustrates the need to review and increase it as soon as possible.

CNS has reached out to government leaders for comment on the opposition criticisms and we are awaiting a response.

Category: Jobs, Local News, Politics