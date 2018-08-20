Bakery has no cash for would-be robber

(CNS): A man armed with a knife tried to rob the Caribbean Bakery in the Batabano area of West Bay on Sunday evening but he ran off through the back door when the store cashier told him there was no cash in the register. Police said a tall man with light brown skin, dressed in jeans, white shirt with a white cloth over his face, entered the store with a knife at around 6:30pm, threatened the clerk and demanded cash. No one was injured during the attempted robbery and the man fled on foot empty handed.

This is not the first time that this small local bakery has been the victim of robbers. Most recently in May a man with a gun demand cash as the employees were closing up but staff managed to thwart that attempt too. The bakery was robbed twice in 2010 and has also been the victim of burglaries.

Anyone with information about this latest crime at the local store is asked to call West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here

