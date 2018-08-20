NiCE workers to get certificates

| 20/08/2018 | 25 Comments
Cayman News Service

Community clean-up group at work (file photo)

(CNS): The government plans to give workers who have signed up for the summer National Community Enhancement Project (NiCE) clean-up programme a training and participation certificate, suggesting that it will be a “valuable addition” to the resumes of permanent job seekers as they look for work and help them secure a full-time job. Planning Minister Joey Hew, who is spearheading the nationwide project, said the 460 workers who signed up had a chance to “learn new skills” during the two-week work project clearing beach access and tidying up public spaces, and that some may be enlisted to help with the planned iguana cull. 

Government has confirmed that the numbers of local unemployed people who signed up last week for the second roadside clean-up of the year fell from over 600 people at Christmas to around 460.

The project’s manager, Levi Allen of the Public Works Department, said the programme would enhance the physical environment. In addition, workers who satisfactorily complete the project would receive graded references highlighting their level of performance following input from their foremen, as well as a certificate.

The ministry is also considering how some of those who signed up can, in due course, be engaged to assist in culling invasive iguanas, though no details of how that would work have been released.

“The project’s new elements have been included to provide the unemployed with the chance to learn new skills and demonstrate their ability and willingness to work efficiently as part of a team,” Hew said in a release. He added that NiCE workers would now be able to use their time with the project to show prospective employers that they are reliable, conscientious and have the appropriate work ethic.

“It is hoped that most of the persons working the project will eventually transition into further or full-time employment,” he said.

Hew admitted that the NiCE was not a solution to the challenges faced by a significant number of locals who, according to the latest government statistics, are out of work, which show overall unemployment at 4.9%. However, unemployment among Caymanians is running at around 7%.

“The NiCE project is not intended to be a ‘fix-all’ for the unemployed; it provides assistance to those between jobs and for others who, for whatever reasons, are unable to maintain full-time employment, while at the same time providing services to the community,” Hew said.

Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour, whose ministry is partnering with planning for this project, said the decision to run a second NiCE project this year was in response to the need for families’ back-to-school costs.

“It will also serve to prepare us ahead of the forecasted busy tourism season,” Seymour stated.

Comments (25)

  1. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 7:38 pm

    So much jealousness when the government does something to help caymanians. Folks we know you are envious by the fact that you are not a caymanian. But please don’t make it so obvious.

    That kind of thinking won’t get your PR approved

    4
    11
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      20/08/2018 at 9:53 pm

      I sure hope your Aldart and not some deluded Caymanian who doesn’t see him trading our future for short term window dressing….he is giving away our future.

      5
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      20/08/2018 at 10:06 pm

      Envious? Of a Nice certificate. Right. You don’t get out much, do you?

      8
      1
      Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 5:41 pm

    here’s an idea…
    how a certificate for those who go out and do reall jobs everyday and who make a contribution to society????

    12
    11
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 5:40 pm

    yep…. it certify’s that you are too lazy to take a real job.

    11
    10
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 4:55 pm

    By reading some of these comments –

    Cayman can be such a toxic, negative and ignorant country. You really have to be strong minded to live here.

    Signed a born and raised Caymanian woman

    10
    4
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 4:44 pm

    A certificate? Yes please. Yippee!!
    LOL!

    11
    3
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 2:42 pm

    Due to the common nature of the recipients, Aldart will regrettably not be able to attend the ceremony however a suitable alternative of glasses drawn on an empty conch shell has been found to officiate the ceremony.

    11
    11
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 2:30 pm

    certified votes?

    8
    8
    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 2:04 pm

    A “certified cleaner”???

    19
    14
    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 2:01 pm

    Wow,if that’s all it takes buy yourself a reem of paper and a printer and have at it. Certificates for all!

    16
    14
    Reply
  10. anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 1:57 pm

    This will certainly be useful if they apply for a Civil Service job.

    25
    9
    Reply
  11. Cayman kind says:
    20/08/2018 at 1:57 pm

    PLEASE …

    I’m speaking to the government and private sector –

    Why not make this NICE job program an event at least once a month or quarter (3 months) in a year – to

    1. Clean up roadsides and garbage
    2. Cull Iguanas / lion fish
    3. Plant trees / landscape
    4. Paint government buildings

    Et cetera …

    I am sure both private and public sectors can find things for the unemployed to do, and muster the funds to do it.

    IS ANYONE PAYING ATTENTION?!!!

    32
    3
    Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 1:27 pm

    LOL Joey Who is a joke!

    11
    13
    Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 1:26 pm

    Another sign the apocalypse is upon us

    11
    11
    Reply
  14. SMH says:
    20/08/2018 at 1:25 pm

    Picking up garbage and painting sidewalks are now key skills under Joey and the unity government. SMH

    20
    12
    Reply
  15. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 1:18 pm

    A two week road side rubbish cleanup is Hew’s idea of a solution. Does he recognize there are fifty two weeks in a year for those in between jobs desperate for employment?

    What a complete waste of my vote in GT. Never again such a disappointment.

    17
    10
    Reply
  16. Sarcasm says:
    20/08/2018 at 1:10 pm

    How NICE Mr. Who *face palm*

    8
    7
    Reply
  17. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 1:06 pm

    Meaningless. This government pats themselves on their backs while celebrating mediocrity.

    19
    13
    Reply
  18. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 12:23 pm

    This can be a highly motivating factor for some of these individuals. 🙂

    13
    5
    Reply
  19. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 12:09 pm

    “This is to Certify that you are a Nice Worker”. Kinda catchy. Kinda useless. Why not save the money and give these guys some vocational training…something useful…Iguana or Rooster culling, bricklaying or building site skills with the proper qualification….

    14
    5
    Reply
  20. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 12:05 pm

    ha ha ha.. certificate…just keep voting for us…ok!????

    9
    8
    Reply

