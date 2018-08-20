NiCE workers to get certificates
(CNS): The government plans to give workers who have signed up for the summer National Community Enhancement Project (NiCE) clean-up programme a training and participation certificate, suggesting that it will be a “valuable addition” to the resumes of permanent job seekers as they look for work and help them secure a full-time job. Planning Minister Joey Hew, who is spearheading the nationwide project, said the 460 workers who signed up had a chance to “learn new skills” during the two-week work project clearing beach access and tidying up public spaces, and that some may be enlisted to help with the planned iguana cull.
Government has confirmed that the numbers of local unemployed people who signed up last week for the second roadside clean-up of the year fell from over 600 people at Christmas to around 460.
The project’s manager, Levi Allen of the Public Works Department, said the programme would enhance the physical environment. In addition, workers who satisfactorily complete the project would receive graded references highlighting their level of performance following input from their foremen, as well as a certificate.
The ministry is also considering how some of those who signed up can, in due course, be engaged to assist in culling invasive iguanas, though no details of how that would work have been released.
“The project’s new elements have been included to provide the unemployed with the chance to learn new skills and demonstrate their ability and willingness to work efficiently as part of a team,” Hew said in a release. He added that NiCE workers would now be able to use their time with the project to show prospective employers that they are reliable, conscientious and have the appropriate work ethic.
“It is hoped that most of the persons working the project will eventually transition into further or full-time employment,” he said.
Hew admitted that the NiCE was not a solution to the challenges faced by a significant number of locals who, according to the latest government statistics, are out of work, which show overall unemployment at 4.9%. However, unemployment among Caymanians is running at around 7%.
“The NiCE project is not intended to be a ‘fix-all’ for the unemployed; it provides assistance to those between jobs and for others who, for whatever reasons, are unable to maintain full-time employment, while at the same time providing services to the community,” Hew said.
Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour, whose ministry is partnering with planning for this project, said the decision to run a second NiCE project this year was in response to the need for families’ back-to-school costs.
“It will also serve to prepare us ahead of the forecasted busy tourism season,” Seymour stated.
