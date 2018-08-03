Minister denies closed-door cruise port deals

(CNS): Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has denied that the controversial cruise berthing project, which is attracting increasing opposition, is being handled behind closed doors, despite the lack of information in the public domain and evidence of numerous closed-door meetings. In a statement refuting a story on CNS this week indicating that the project could be underway in weeks, the minister also said that the Royal Watler tenants had been given renewed one-year leases, contradicting the information several tenants reported to CNS.

CNS reached out to the Ministry of Tourism and the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands this week about information we had received from a number of business owners renting in the existing cruise terminal, but our questions were ignored. While the acting port director acknowledged the request, he referred us to the ministry, which did not respond.

In his statement Friday evening, in which he refuted the news story and appeared to believe that calling the story “fake news” would make the issue go away, Kirkconnell claimed that he had “recently updated” the media about the project in April — which means the ministry’s most recent public comment on the issue was almost four months ago.

The minister said that the Cayman Islands Government had not made any deal or agreement with any company with respect to the piers and accused CNS of “deliberately attempting to derail the ongoing procurement process with outrageous and erroneous claims which have no foundation in reality”.

However, CNS has been paying very close attention to the project and the clear signs of growing opposition in the community, largely because of the enormous potential cost of the project, environmental damage, the failure of government to justify the piers and the increasingly secretive nature of the process.

Despite a process of pre-qualification, no documents have been published by the Central Procurement Office about the bid, which government is billing as a public-private partnership but what many people believe will end up being a massive bill paid for by Cayman Islands taxpayers.

Claiming that the ministry had not deviated from or bypassed any of the phases, Kirkconnell refuted keeping the public in the dark and described the CNS report on that issue as “malicious and untrue”. However, a frequent concern of the hundreds of CNS readers who have weighed in on the debate on this issue over, especially over the last twelve months, has been about what is seen as a closed-door, opaque and even secretive process.

Kirkconnell claimed, “Following best practice takes time but provides the assurance that the decisions government is taking are based on sound principles, to achieve the best possible outcomes for the country. I can assure the public that the Ministry of Tourism is committed to taking all the time necessary to follow established standards of best practice to ensure that the berthing facility and cargo port deliver the greatest economic benefit with the least environmental impact and is owned by the people of the Cayman Islands.”

While many CNS readers will disagree with those comments, they may well be reassured to know that the government is “proceeding carefully and will not rush the process merely to please supporters or antagonists; neither will we undertake any actions that fly in the face of full transparency”.

Kirkconnell said that during the pre-qualification process nine prospective bidders were shortlisted and subsequently sent an Invitation to Submit Outline Solutions (ISOS). In February the pre-qualified applicants had the opportunity to attend an ‘Industry Day’, which comprised formal presentations on the major elements of the project and included a visit to the George Town Port.

He said that only five of those nine pre-qualified applicants chose to submit proposals to design, build, finance and maintain (DBFM) the proposed berthing facility.

“Following a thorough analysis and evaluation of the five submissions by the Cruise Port Steering Committee, three bidders were ultimately selected to participate in the final stage of the procurement process and recommendations were provided to the Central Tenders Committee (CTC), who agreed with the Steering Committee’s assessments,” Kirkconnell said.

No details of these bidders have been revealed and none of the government’s tender documents have ever been made public. Nevertheless, the minister said that the three remaining bidders will be Invited to Submit Final Tenders (ISFT) this month. Those submissions will be due back in October 2018.

“As Minister for Tourism I am satisfied with the steady progress being made, particularly since this is a complex process with highly commercially sensitive elements. Notwithstanding, tender documentation pertaining to the pre-qualification of bidders, as well as to the ISOS process have been provided to the media upon their request,” he said.

CNS can confirm that numerous questions and requests for documents have all been met with a wall of silence or procrastination. We can also confirm that none of the reports on CNS have ever been fabricated, as claimed by the ministry, and are largely based on information provided by stakeholders, sources close to the process and concerned members of the public.

CNS always submits questions to the ministry and relevant officials before publishing any report, however it has become the practice of government to simply ignore our requests.

