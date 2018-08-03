Minister denies closed-door cruise port deals
(CNS): Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has denied that the controversial cruise berthing project, which is attracting increasing opposition, is being handled behind closed doors, despite the lack of information in the public domain and evidence of numerous closed-door meetings. In a statement refuting a story on CNS this week indicating that the project could be underway in weeks, the minister also said that the Royal Watler tenants had been given renewed one-year leases, contradicting the information several tenants reported to CNS.
CNS reached out to the Ministry of Tourism and the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands this week about information we had received from a number of business owners renting in the existing cruise terminal, but our questions were ignored. While the acting port director acknowledged the request, he referred us to the ministry, which did not respond.
In his statement Friday evening, in which he refuted the news story and appeared to believe that calling the story “fake news” would make the issue go away, Kirkconnell claimed that he had “recently updated” the media about the project in April — which means the ministry’s most recent public comment on the issue was almost four months ago.
The minister said that the Cayman Islands Government had not made any deal or agreement with any company with respect to the piers and accused CNS of “deliberately attempting to derail the ongoing procurement process with outrageous and erroneous claims which have no foundation in reality”.
However, CNS has been paying very close attention to the project and the clear signs of growing opposition in the community, largely because of the enormous potential cost of the project, environmental damage, the failure of government to justify the piers and the increasingly secretive nature of the process.
Despite a process of pre-qualification, no documents have been published by the Central Procurement Office about the bid, which government is billing as a public-private partnership but what many people believe will end up being a massive bill paid for by Cayman Islands taxpayers.
Claiming that the ministry had not deviated from or bypassed any of the phases, Kirkconnell refuted keeping the public in the dark and described the CNS report on that issue as “malicious and untrue”. However, a frequent concern of the hundreds of CNS readers who have weighed in on the debate on this issue over, especially over the last twelve months, has been about what is seen as a closed-door, opaque and even secretive process.
Kirkconnell claimed, “Following best practice takes time but provides the assurance that the decisions government is taking are based on sound principles, to achieve the best possible outcomes for the country. I can assure the public that the Ministry of Tourism is committed to taking all the time necessary to follow established standards of best practice to ensure that the berthing facility and cargo port deliver the greatest economic benefit with the least environmental impact and is owned by the people of the Cayman Islands.”
While many CNS readers will disagree with those comments, they may well be reassured to know that the government is “proceeding carefully and will not rush the process merely to please supporters or antagonists; neither will we undertake any actions that fly in the face of full transparency”.
Kirkconnell said that during the pre-qualification process nine prospective bidders were shortlisted and subsequently sent an Invitation to Submit Outline Solutions (ISOS). In February the pre-qualified applicants had the opportunity to attend an ‘Industry Day’, which comprised formal presentations on the major elements of the project and included a visit to the George Town Port.
He said that only five of those nine pre-qualified applicants chose to submit proposals to design, build, finance and maintain (DBFM) the proposed berthing facility.
“Following a thorough analysis and evaluation of the five submissions by the Cruise Port Steering Committee, three bidders were ultimately selected to participate in the final stage of the procurement process and recommendations were provided to the Central Tenders Committee (CTC), who agreed with the Steering Committee’s assessments,” Kirkconnell said.
No details of these bidders have been revealed and none of the government’s tender documents have ever been made public. Nevertheless, the minister said that the three remaining bidders will be Invited to Submit Final Tenders (ISFT) this month. Those submissions will be due back in October 2018.
“As Minister for Tourism I am satisfied with the steady progress being made, particularly since this is a complex process with highly commercially sensitive elements. Notwithstanding, tender documentation pertaining to the pre-qualification of bidders, as well as to the ISOS process have been provided to the media upon their request,” he said.
CNS can confirm that numerous questions and requests for documents have all been met with a wall of silence or procrastination. We can also confirm that none of the reports on CNS have ever been fabricated, as claimed by the ministry, and are largely based on information provided by stakeholders, sources close to the process and concerned members of the public.
CNS always submits questions to the ministry and relevant officials before publishing any report, however it has become the practice of government to simply ignore our requests.
Category: development, Local News
What the minister will refuse to publicly acknowledge is that there is clear conflict of interest between him personally and as minister with the interest of the port development! There is no wonder that the standards in public life bill won’t get an ounce of attention from this administration! Believe you me Moses… the port will not happen by any means necessary! Signed… the caymanian people!!!!
0
1
Any PPP needs to follow the procedures outlined by the Minister. No project financing can be obtained without these PPP procedures.
0
0
Thank you Minister Kirkconall for shaming the “fake news” carrier and all them colusionists and anonymos bots. Revel your port plans in the moral compass and that will put an end to all this hyperoblolia.
0
0
Folks, the lack of public disclosure is the result of the CIG’s institutionalised corruption!
How in the world can the Minister, whose family is the principal and majority beneficiary of this multi-million dollar development, be allowed to oversee its progression?
The conflict of interest is crystal clear, and yet our spinelessness as a society will go down in history as the reason the development succeeds in causing immense, and largely irreversible environmental damage.
0
1
Remember when we protested at Lovers Wall? We are prepared to do the same at the port. We are prepared to let the tourists see exactly who we are and that we do not want this monstrosity built nor do we want our beautiful underwater life tampered with. We are prepared to file injunctions, we are prepared to block equipment, we are prepared to use technology and social media to highlight this disgusting move by the CIG. People have gotten away with a lot because Caymanians have been corrupt, docile, complicit and easily fooled. However, that age and brand of Caymanian is being overtaken by a younger more determined breed who will not be impressed with a few kickbacks. There has to be a referendum at the very least. If CIG presses ahead with this port the push back awaiting them is like nothing they have ever experienced and it will change the face of this country forever.
0
0
I believe that the Minister don’t know what behind closed doors is , and he should stay behind closed-door . If he arrogantly start that cruise ship pier against the wishes of the people , what everyone should do is block every piece of equipment from operating in protest . Remember that if he and government are forewarned legally before , it’s nothing that he or the government can do . If people don’t make up their minds to stop this PPM government , they are going to leave the future generations in debt just for their benefits .
0
0
Anybody else notice the similarities between Moses K and Agent Orange in the US?
0
0
Thank you CNS. Without your articles, questions and investigations the public would know even less about the port project and actions of government.
0
0
Public pressure is the key. Moses statement are nothing more than hollow words from the Cayman Brac version of Donald Trump. The public see through the charade of transparency offered by Kirkconnell and the Unity government.
0
0
“In his statement Friday evening, in which he refuted the news story and appeared to believe that calling the story “fake news” would make the issue go away,..” Moses and his mendacity are beyond belief and he has kept the situation hidden from the people who pay the bills. These politicians act like it is their money they are spending.
0
0
The Honorable Minister uses a lot of words to try and insure us that they are doing things transparently, ethically Ann according to the law. The CNS article may have gotten the timing wrong, but the message is absolutely spot on, and the Minister reinforces it with his statements.
THEY HAVE FULL INTENTION OF BUILDING THE DOCK!!!!!!
With all due respect Honorable Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell can you provide the following:
1) A remit from the people to progress with this project.
2) An environmental impact assessment for the “new” deep water design
3) A financial model that doesn’t leverage the future of our children to pay for it
4) Irrefutable evidence that we need cruise berths
5) The study showing no additional negative effects to our already overwhelmed infrastructure
6) Iron clad evidence that Caymanians will be the primary and majority beneficiaries of this “improvement”
7) A total cost with a guaranteed do not exceed clause attached
There are 7 questions there, I beg for real answers as I don’t want to feel betrayed by our government any longer.
0
0
The Minster and the CIG could have avoided all of this controversy
1 – If the public’s input was acknowledged and utilized
2- if they provided updates more often than once every four months
3 – If the CIG responded to the media who are the bridge of information between the people and the Government
The fact that the minister will claim they are being transparent when absolutely nothing is being released or given to the public is sheer lunacy
What benefits him and his family and their business in the waterfront is not benefiting the rest of us
23
1
It is lunacy, because this asylum known as the Cayman Islands, is being run by the inmates.
0
0
If Government would respond to questions and release the information to the public that would make things a lot clearer. The arrogance and unprofessionalism will always expose their intent. The facts remain that after years of silence Moses Kirkconnell reacted because the article and comments revealed more than anything the Ministry has shared with the public.
They are using public funds and can no longer hide in dark rooms. We demand transparency and public engagement and full disclosure of the facts before they sign any agreements on a project the country cannot afford and does not need at this time.
0
0
You have no clue. He is not closely related to the Kirkconnells who own businesses on the waterfront. Why do people continue to perpetuate this untruth.
0
1