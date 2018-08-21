Miller: Less is more for cruise sector
(CNS): As criticism of the proposed costly and controversial cruise berthing project in George Town intensifies, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller has said it’s not just the environment and the economics of the project or even the way that the procurement is being handled that gives cause for concern but the problems regarding numbers. Miller has said that in many cases stakeholders, including retailers and tour operators, can earn more on days when George Town is hosting less, not more, ships because overcrowding can have a significant impact on passenger spend or drive them back on board ship.
Based on anecdotal evidence of the days here when government limited daily ship numbers and economic information from other destinations showing that a dip in passenger numbers doesn’t always show a dip in passenger spending, the idea that the cruise tourism sector in Cayman will benefit significantly from piers may be misleading.
An increasing body of research now exists to show that more passengers does not always result in economic benefits to ports of call. Significant over-estimations of passenger spending have been behind decisions to build cruise facilities that have, in many destinations, failed to deliver for the local economies and people working in tourism.
Last year Cayman welcomed more than 1.72 million passengers, which was the highest number since 2006. But well-over one million of those visitors arrived in George Town Harbour during the first three and last two months of the year. On 5 December 2017 some 17,605 people arrived in George Town on five ships — one of the busiest days of the year.
By contrast, owing to the seasonal nature of the sector, on 5 June just 2,050 people arrived on one ship. Consultants who worked on the business case stated that in order to justify the cruise berthing project Cayman would need to attract between 2.3 and 2.5 million passengers annually, which means that the five busiest months of the year will see closer to 2 million arrivals, with many more days of passenger numbers exceeding 20,000.
Facing the prospect of regular days where 20,000 people or more flood into George Town during peak season, there is evidence to suggest that spending could fall. Passenger surveys conducted by cruise ships about spending are generally unscientific and usually show much higher spending by passengers that the economic statistics collected in destinations eventually reveal.
One study by Ross Klein at the Memorial University of Newfoundland revealed that higher cruise numbers don’t result in higher spending. He said that less money actually stays in the destinations than cruise lines claim. “When local tourism organisations or ports conduct similar studies, they almost always find that the sums are significantly lower.”
Miller said that some retailers in downtown George Town still complain about higher passenger numbers because they don’t convert to more spending. He said he would like to see the tourism ministry return to limiting the number of ships that can call in port on a given day. He said that if the government presses ahead with the pier development, it will be seeking to attract up to four larger class of ships to the piers each day and in high season at least another two ships at anchor.
But Miller believes this is why not all retailers in George Town are backing the proposed development: they understand the negative impacts of overcrowding.
He pointed out that Cayman currently gets 90% of all cruise passengers on the Western Caribbean itinerary, with no indication this will change in the foreseeable future. “To spend more than $200 million to secure a percentage of the remaining 10% is totally illogical and a waste of the country’s resources,” he said.
Another issue that could see a drop in passenger spend, even in the face of this proposed increase in passengers, is that on very busy crowded days passengers arriving on the new Genesis class of cruise ships may opt to stay on board longer. This conflicts with the claims being made by the tourism ministry to justify the piers that tour operators will be able offer more trips because ships will stay in port for longer.
Miller disputes this and said there is no evidence that they will be anymore inclined to stay ashore longer. The ever-increasing facilities and amenities offered on board the new ships create an incentive to stay on board longer and far less incentive to spend cash in ports of call.
Miller has also expressed specific concerns about downtown commercial operations that will be put out of business in order to build the piers. Watersports operators stand to lose some $22 million per year with the loss of snorkelling and diving in the harbour, while some 40 tender operators will go out of business, along with the jobs which are largely held by locals.
In addition, a number of restaurants, shops and other businesses along the harbour front will need to move because some of the premises will be lost in construction.
Johann Moxam, a political pundit who has been increasingly vociferous in his public condemnation of this project, agrees that the impact of the increase in passengers needed to even come close to covering the costs has not been considered.
“How will Cayman accommodate the 2.3 plus million cruise passengers per year? Is new infrastructure being put in place along Seven Mile Beach to accommodate the volume of people?” he asked, as he has done repeatedly, but no one in government has yet answered the questions about managing passenger numbers.
Moxam said he is increasingly concerned that the government is pressing a head with the project at any cost, which makes no sense and raises questions about the real motivation.
I have to agree with Mr. Miller and aside from the envorinmental impact, one should ask yourselves, when the cruise ships are in port, do any of you attempt to go and have lunch or venture that way for a cup of coffee, or drive through the area to get to work? I believe the same approach would apply to the cruise ship passagers. Also, most stores and restaurants in George Town have a maximum seating capacity. Where are the infrastructures to accommodate the volume? The beaches, Smith Cove and West Bay Public Beach isn’t going to cut it!! Can Stingray City sustain the increase traffic? You might just bite the hand that feeds you? One final note, with the increase volume of people means more sunblock and sun tanning oil, which has been scientifically researched and found to be killing the reefs in other countries.
I hope the government ensures the piers are sustainable or it could potentially sink us!
Everyone protested again the airport when it was being built because it would “kill the country” but look at us now building it 3 times bigger because it is a necessity. People always oppose progress, this the same. build the dock.
Based on ANECDOTAL evidence it ISN’T ALWAYS THE CASE? That essentially means nothing. Do politicians/reporters on this island have any idea what evidence/data actually is?
What I think that some people are failing to understand about rhis cruise pier project , is that government money is not going to used to build this pier . So therefore the money man isn’t a fool , so therefore he is going to protect his investment to the fullest. With that being said, that mean that he will make sure that he makes /gets every possible potential dollar from the source of the revenue from the project pier for the next 25 – 30 years . And Mr. Kirkconnell said you the people would own it after that time .
So you figure this out , which one man on the Island has his hands involved in everything on the Island, and very possible will have both hand in the pier . I could say Mr. Miller or Mr. Bush , who would you say ?
PWC if I recall basically trashed the business case for the port. The pro porters just dream up anything to line their pockets with absolutely no evidence that it will work. You really are clutching at straws, how much are you going to make if they build it?
When given information that conflicted with his view, Miller basically said, “Nuh-uh, because I say so.” When accused of not providing any evidence to back his arguments up, I’m expecting him to bring out, “You’re rubber and I’m glue.”
Red Bay!!! Argument done
Ezzard goes against anything that udp or ppm tries to do so this isn’t any different. If the dock was going in to north side he would be singing with joy. Johan has tried to start a couple politics parties so he just bad mouth anything everybody else does.
You obviously do not know either gentleman. Don’t let things like facts prevent you from posting inaccurate tales anonymously.
Most of the noise against the dock is pure politricks. Miller and moxam are just making noise to go against any sitting governement regardless of how much good it will do for our people.
Correction: “Less is more” for our entire tourism product – but I understand and respect Mr. Miller’s point.
Unfortunately, one typically has to have traveled and experienced the world to appreciate the national sacrifice (in terms of “development”, commercialisation, “franchisement”, and modernisation) required in order to sustain an attractive and LUCRATIVE tourism industry in the long-term.
But hey, what do I know, right?
I am only racist, nationalist, xenophobic, misogynistic, homophobic Whodatis.
– Whodatis
Finally I can agree with you on all points.
It is curious to me that people believe they have a better understanding of the industry and economics of the project than the major accounting firms who have already researched and developed the business cases which have informed the government actions. The Chief Officer and his staff are appropriately following the professionals. As a working Caymanian I appreciate their efforts to build the piers and prepare for our future.
Ha! I have sat in on some of these presentations by these accounting firms and I can tell you with little doubt that they are paid to make the case for the Govt rather than to present the raw truth! If they did that they wouldn’t get the next contract
Surely you’ve heard that consultants keep getting hired until one of them produces the desired result ?
Have you read and analyzed the business case for this Port project if watch this space or listen to the debate on the motion, in a nut shell hardly worth the paper it is written on
Please read and understand the cost of the port project in 2011-12 under Premier McKeeva Bush.
One can only imagine what the final costs of this project will be given the new design in deeper waters under the Unity government.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSTRE7994Z620111010
New design in deeper waters require an updated EIA and updated business case that should be shared with the people.
I agree that we need to forget the cheap carnival cruises but we definitely need a dock or we aren’t going to get the ships that matter, the big oasis ships that charge the higher rates. Those are the boats we need and none of them will stop here because no dock.
Where is the voter-led petition for a full disclosure period and a referendum?
*this comment simply serves as a collection of my thoughts and rebuttals following the about 10-15 minute exchange on Crosstalk this morning regarding the port please feel free to listen yourself to the BS that Mckeeva is selling seemingly with the assistance of Woody Dacosta*
Listening to Johann ream Mckeeva this morning was a distinct pleasure, probably the most entertaining part of my day so far (watching Trumps attorney and former Campaign chief plead guilty and get convicted of various financial crimes and campaign finance crimes respectively is a close second)
You could almost hear him squirming through the microphone
The intellectual dishonesty clearly present within the statements and arguments of Mckeeva reveal his true nature as nothing more than a crutch within the pungent armpit that is the CIG and specifically this current administration.
Mckeeva claims that while he isn’t aware of the veracity regarding the rumors of the bidding process surrounding the port that no government or minister would purposefully destroy the waterfront, marine environment or the stretch of beach just north
Along with asserting in order to get something we need to give something up, the thing we would get is the dock (as if anyone truly wants that other than Kirkconnell, his family and the waterfront merchants and their employees) and the thing we would give up would be the marine environment of the waterfront and surrounding area according to M.
Mckeeva mentioned other projects undertaken by the CIG in the past seeming to imply that the people of the Cayman Islands always complain and that the government would simply ignore them
Mckeeva actually let it slip that he doesn’t believe the onus is on the government to prove that the potential cruise project will be safe for the marine environment. He actually thinks that the onus is on those who oppose the project (which is being negotiated completely behind closed doors mind you) to collect documents and evidence that says it will negatively affect not just the waterfront but the entire western potion of the island.
Meaning it us up to the people to forcibly shut this project down with a referendum (ask and you shall receive Mac)
Instead of saying to the government “Show me that this won’t destroy our natural environment and I will support it”, Mckeeva (in his infinite wisdom) is saying “People who have no insight into the process and have no clear information or access to documents other than a 3 year old EIA and rumours, have to prove it will be catastrophic for me to oppose it”
Essentially he is saying I will support it until someone can empirically prove it will completely destroy the islands western coast (which means he will always support it because the burden of proof is ridiculous)
Mckeeva also claimed that there is no evidence that the project will likely go over the projected cost and be delivered late, despite the litany of examples of the track record of the CIG when it comes to Capital Projects (Airport renovations, uncompleted JGHS, delayed
Mckeeva a man who takes every opportunity to attack the media (specifically CNS for providing a central area to criticize him and his cronies, really seems to believe that unless you are singing his praises you that should be silenced or shut down. He labels anyone who criticizes him publicly as a wannabe politician/naysayer then proceeds to rationalize every valid comment with his confirmation bias and goes right back to selling his snake-oil to the public. Not to mention using the office of speaker to try to silence both the media and members of the opposition.
For someone who spends all day attacking CNS and other detractors you seems to spend an inordinate amount of time hovering over any articles that mention him or his inflated ego like a fly over shit (as good an analogy as any)
https://caymannewsservice.com/2018/08/speaker-red-tape-charity/
Taunting and dismissing persons smart enough to remain anonymous because we all know the types of issues that pop into peoples lives on Cayman when they speak up against the powers that be using names
The vote on ballots are another anonymous contribution from the public Mr Bush and I guarantee you wouldn’t dare scoff at their validity, you could never be so bold
You hate CNS and other online media because this is where we can display permanently put on the idiocy of our representatives (like you).
And in case you think you are gonna be able to turn up in 2021 and claim your “hands are clean and your heart is pure” from the last 4 years of the Unholy Alliance
Don’t worry Mac, we will hold you as responsible as the ministers in the unholy Alliance
And the PPM doesn’t have a high retention rate when it comes to ministers
You picked the wrong bunch to lie down with
As a gambling man, you really surprised me by picking some downright shitty odds
Diogenes
Wow. Clearly you do not like Bush. Sorry I meant Honourable Bush . As the speaker of de house I thought he was meant to be independent. Clearly I made a mistake.
Thank you, Ezzard.
This is more common-sense than anything, but we know the almighty $$$ is king in this Country!
Cayman stands to lose more than what could be gained if the pier does not go in. It is not so much the amount of people arriving, but how much time hey have to stay on the island. With the development of the new pier, it will extend the stays of those visiting via cruise ships, and therefore they will have more time to visit the far ends of the island which they haven’t been able to enjoy in the past due to time constraints. Think of how many businesses will gain new customers thanks to cruise passengers just having more time to get to further places!
So the vast majority of Caribbean Islands who’ve built cruise birthing operations must be real fools, huh? This is about the customer ( visitor ) experience ! Standing in cruise-ship stairwells for two to three hours to board a tender is not acceptable. Standing in the sun or rain for another 2 hours to board a return tender is no better. In the end it’s about the customer.
We don’t need no cruise ship dock. Build some shelter for the visitors at prospect terminal. Trade schools and adult learning centers would be great too. Legalize ganja and free up the youths. Cut the numbers of work permits by half .and leave the iguanas alone they not taking my jobs from me.
We don’t need the cruise dock. Fix the dump ffs. Stop being a worthless government, do something for the people and the environment for once instead of making more problems for us.
Don’t often agree with Ezzard, but on this subject he is on the right track for once.
The problem with the dock is that the island infrastructure, especially GT, is all wrong.
A pedestrianised water front, less concrete block buildings, more retail selection instead of the same crappy tshirts and over priced jewellery which the vast majority neither want or can afford. More coffee shops, local themed bar/grills, affordable restaurants and places that people actually want to walk into instead of past.
This island isn’t concentrating on the demographic arriving here en masse, instead has some delusion that everyone is rich. Just look at who gets off these ships and cater accordingly.
1.72 million people and Cayman all in the same sentence is already too much to think about.
I think that Mr Miller comment on less is much better and has
merits . Would you want to go into a restraint that has 20 or more people who are waiting in line to get in ? Same can be said for congested George town , People would get frustrated with situation and leave .
You can’t base any of that data, comparing it to a dock. Because the data was gotten from tenders. They have no data with a dock.
So you cannot compare apples to watermelon.
It’s like saying, i burn more calories with a bike than driving a car. We haven’t had a car. But we tried walking and bike riding. So we can be sure it will correlate to the car data.
wrong.
But nice try though.
How and who will pay for this project?
Ultimately the public will foot the bill. Where is the transparency and information to help make an informed decision?
well said again miller!
I agree Ezzard! Quality>Quantity
I am on the fence about this project and both sides have valid agruments for and against. One of the for arguments is that cruiseliners are building bigger ships like Carnival new class of ships which will be bigger than the Oasis Class and will not be tendered. Can someone help explain to me when all the larger ships are sailing by and would not tender what can we do besides build a dock?
This project is dividing our country and it is a hard proect to decide which side to support.
ONE WORD: GREED!
Miller is right in saying, “to spend more than $200 million to secure a percentage of the remaining 10% is totally illogical and a waste of the country’s resources”
Think of it: Tourists coming here will be swamped by overcrowding, and the Cayman Islands government will not be abled to handled the huge influx. The tourist themselves will be exhausted especially on hot days to deal with so many people!
Folks, pursuing money over being hospitable is not everything!
Learn well!
Red Bay is where it belongs.