Miller: Less is more for cruise sector

(CNS): As criticism of the proposed costly and controversial cruise berthing project in George Town intensifies, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller has said it’s not just the environment and the economics of the project or even the way that the procurement is being handled that gives cause for concern but the problems regarding numbers. Miller has said that in many cases stakeholders, including retailers and tour operators, can earn more on days when George Town is hosting less, not more, ships because overcrowding can have a significant impact on passenger spend or drive them back on board ship.

Based on anecdotal evidence of the days here when government limited daily ship numbers and economic information from other destinations showing that a dip in passenger numbers doesn’t always show a dip in passenger spending, the idea that the cruise tourism sector in Cayman will benefit significantly from piers may be misleading.

An increasing body of research now exists to show that more passengers does not always result in economic benefits to ports of call. Significant over-estimations of passenger spending have been behind decisions to build cruise facilities that have, in many destinations, failed to deliver for the local economies and people working in tourism.

Last year Cayman welcomed more than 1.72 million passengers, which was the highest number since 2006. But well-over one million of those visitors arrived in George Town Harbour during the first three and last two months of the year. On 5 December 2017 some 17,605 people arrived in George Town on five ships — one of the busiest days of the year.

By contrast, owing to the seasonal nature of the sector, on 5 June just 2,050 people arrived on one ship. Consultants who worked on the business case stated that in order to justify the cruise berthing project Cayman would need to attract between 2.3 and 2.5 million passengers annually, which means that the five busiest months of the year will see closer to 2 million arrivals, with many more days of passenger numbers exceeding 20,000.

Facing the prospect of regular days where 20,000 people or more flood into George Town during peak season, there is evidence to suggest that spending could fall. Passenger surveys conducted by cruise ships about spending are generally unscientific and usually show much higher spending by passengers that the economic statistics collected in destinations eventually reveal.

One study by Ross Klein at the Memorial University of Newfoundland revealed that higher cruise numbers don’t result in higher spending. He said that less money actually stays in the destinations than cruise lines claim. “When local tourism organisations or ports conduct similar studies, they almost always find that the sums are significantly lower.”

Miller said that some retailers in downtown George Town still complain about higher passenger numbers because they don’t convert to more spending. He said he would like to see the tourism ministry return to limiting the number of ships that can call in port on a given day. He said that if the government presses ahead with the pier development, it will be seeking to attract up to four larger class of ships to the piers each day and in high season at least another two ships at anchor.

But Miller believes this is why not all retailers in George Town are backing the proposed development: they understand the negative impacts of overcrowding.

He pointed out that Cayman currently gets 90% of all cruise passengers on the Western Caribbean itinerary, with no indication this will change in the foreseeable future. “To spend more than $200 million to secure a percentage of the remaining 10% is totally illogical and a waste of the country’s resources,” he said.

Another issue that could see a drop in passenger spend, even in the face of this proposed increase in passengers, is that on very busy crowded days passengers arriving on the new Genesis class of cruise ships may opt to stay on board longer. This conflicts with the claims being made by the tourism ministry to justify the piers that tour operators will be able offer more trips because ships will stay in port for longer.

Miller disputes this and said there is no evidence that they will be anymore inclined to stay ashore longer. The ever-increasing facilities and amenities offered on board the new ships create an incentive to stay on board longer and far less incentive to spend cash in ports of call.

Miller has also expressed specific concerns about downtown commercial operations that will be put out of business in order to build the piers. Watersports operators stand to lose some $22 million per year with the loss of snorkelling and diving in the harbour, while some 40 tender operators will go out of business, along with the jobs which are largely held by locals.

In addition, a number of restaurants, shops and other businesses along the harbour front will need to move because some of the premises will be lost in construction.

Johann Moxam, a political pundit who has been increasingly vociferous in his public condemnation of this project, agrees that the impact of the increase in passengers needed to even come close to covering the costs has not been considered.

“How will Cayman accommodate the 2.3 plus million cruise passengers per year? Is new infrastructure being put in place along Seven Mile Beach to accommodate the volume of people?” he asked, as he has done repeatedly, but no one in government has yet answered the questions about managing passenger numbers.

Moxam said he is increasingly concerned that the government is pressing a head with the project at any cost, which makes no sense and raises questions about the real motivation.

