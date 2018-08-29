(CNS): Michael Fernandez Jefferson (25) walked away from court and jail on Wednesday, having served more than twelve months for possession of an unlicensed firearm, after the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal overturned the conviction.

Jefferson, who was working as an auto-mechanic when he was found guilty of having the unlicensed gun, argued successfully that his conviction was not safe. The panel of judges did not detail the reasons for quashing the conviction, indicating that they would do so in writing, but implied that the decision largely rested on the judge’s decision to allow evidence to go before the jury that should not have been admitted.

While prosecutors argued for, and secured, the possibility of a retrial in the case, they failed to hold Jefferson on remand, and after allowing the appeal, the president of the appeal court, Sir John Goldring, told Jefferson he was free to go.

Jefferson was convicted in July last year after police executed a search warrant at his home and found a .38 automatic pistol under a bed wrapped in tissue in a ziplock bag, along with two live cartridges.

His attorney, Phil Rule, had presented several grounds of appeal for his client, including that the gun was not operational because there was a missing firing pin. He also argued that evidence given by a police officer, who alleged that Jefferson had made a confession, should not have been admitted because it was not recorded in the officer’s notes at the time or even mentioned by him to colleagues until the following day.

Rule also argued that the trial judge, in his summing up for the jury, had shown a bias towards the crown’s case by dismissing the officer’s failings and suggesting he could be given the benefit of the doubt, and that no proper direction was given to the jury regarding Jefferson’s relative good character.

The judges who heard the appeal said the basis for their decision would be outlined later in the current appeal court session, but they indicated that it was largely to do with the admission of the officer’s testimony, without any substantiating evidence, regarding Jefferson’s confession.

During the hearing the court suggested it was inconceivable that such an important piece of material evidence was never noted by the officer, who claimed to have forgotten about it until the following day.

It is now up to prosecutors to consider whether or not to re-try Jefferson, given that the confession evidence will not be admissible at any new trial. Arguing her case before the appeal panel, prosecutor Nicole Petite said there was other evidence for a court to consider.

According to the original case, there was no forensic evidence on the weapon linking it to Jefferson, and there was no indication that he had ever had possession of the missing firing pin or that the gun had ever been used in a crime.

The crown also failed to show that Jefferson had any criminal links, and his only previous convictions related to ganja. The gun was found under a bed in a room, which was not his room, within a house he shared with several of his family members and his girlfriend. The court also heard that several people had access to the property.

Category: Courts, Crime