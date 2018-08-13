Manderson backs CoP’s move to recruit residents

(CNS): Acting Governor Franz Manderson has backed a move by Police Commissioner Derek Byrnes to recruit foreign residents for entry-level positions to the RCIPS after the opposition called on him to prevent the change in policy. Manderson said that locals would still be given priority, even though the criteria have been broadened. CoP Byrnes revealed last week that he was extending the recruitment period for two more weeks and opening it to people resident here for four years or more. But Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller said transient groups did not need representation in the RCIPS and the move would make things harder for locals.

“Once again, the government is making it difficult for Caymanians to secure employment in their own country,” Miller said in statement Friday. “We reject the commissioner’s rationale that transient groups in the community should have representation in the police force, particularly in view of the role of cultural awareness and knowledge in maintaining public safety and effective policing.”

The police have already received 82 applications from Caymanians and permanent residents. However, the potential applicants have not yet been assessed, and rather than risk have a shortfall for the next training course for new recruits, the commissioner lifted some of the restrictions of status with a view to reflect the diversity of the Cayman community.

Standing by that decision, a spokesperson for the commissioner told CNS that the express objective continues to be the recruitment of Caymanians first and foremost.

The acting governor reiterated that position, stating that the commissioner had made it clear that he is following local legislation that requires Caymanians to be given first preference for available jobs.

“The commissioner has a proven track record of making every attempt to increase the number of Caymanians in the RCIPS, including opening the application process for Caymanians to apply to join the RCIPS as an ongoing process throughout the year. I recently attended the RCIPS graduating class of 2018 in which the entire class of nine were Caymanians,” he said. “I believe it is important to point out that the criticisms levelled at the commissioner, do not accurately capture his comments, given the applicants have only just applied and are at stage one of the recruitment process.”

Manderson said that none of the applicants so far have been determined as “suitable candidates” but are people meeting the minimum criteria.

“The recruitment process, which includes comprehensive testing, vetting and an interview process, will determine how many applicants are suitable candidates,” he said. “I join the commissioner in encouraging Caymanians to use the extension of the deadline to apply to join the RCIPS. Having spent the first 28 years of my civil service career in a law enforcement department, I can testify to the great job satisfaction of knowing that you are working to keep the Cayman Islands safe, whether it is removing unscrupulous persons from our islands or arresting persons who seek to interrupt the peace and tranquility that our islands are known for.”

Miller had expressed concerns about the commissioner’s decision to abandon the long-standing policy to limit eligibility to Caymanians and permanent residents, and with 82 applicants Miller said he did not see why the commissioner needed more candidates when the classes are usually made up of around 12 or 15 people. He said it “should not be difficult” to select 15 from a pool of 82 to fill the class, the opposition leader added.

Miller recommended that the commissioner expand the class size to 25 to give more local people a chance to serve their own country.

“If Commissioner Byrne wants to revise his recruitment criteria from the current educational

standards and to review screening procedures and protocols, he is free to do so, but the basic nationality and residency requirement should not be tampered with,” Miller stated. “There is a reason that we have long limited recruitment to nationals and permanent residents and there is every reason that we should continue to maintain that basic standard.”

He pointed to the need for “strong relationships of mutual trust between police agencies and the communities they serve” to maintain public safety. Miller said he and the opposition members were concerned that as well as the risk of suitable Caymanians being sidelined, and “robbing them of the chance to service their country in the noble field of policing”. He said that bringing “transients into the mix” could undermine the goals of any police service.

