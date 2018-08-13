Manderson backs CoP’s move to recruit residents
(CNS): Acting Governor Franz Manderson has backed a move by Police Commissioner Derek Byrnes to recruit foreign residents for entry-level positions to the RCIPS after the opposition called on him to prevent the change in policy. Manderson said that locals would still be given priority, even though the criteria have been broadened. CoP Byrnes revealed last week that he was extending the recruitment period for two more weeks and opening it to people resident here for four years or more. But Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller said transient groups did not need representation in the RCIPS and the move would make things harder for locals.
“Once again, the government is making it difficult for Caymanians to secure employment in their own country,” Miller said in statement Friday. “We reject the commissioner’s rationale that transient groups in the community should have representation in the police force, particularly in view of the role of cultural awareness and knowledge in maintaining public safety and effective policing.”
The police have already received 82 applications from Caymanians and permanent residents. However, the potential applicants have not yet been assessed, and rather than risk have a shortfall for the next training course for new recruits, the commissioner lifted some of the restrictions of status with a view to reflect the diversity of the Cayman community.
Standing by that decision, a spokesperson for the commissioner told CNS that the express objective continues to be the recruitment of Caymanians first and foremost.
The acting governor reiterated that position, stating that the commissioner had made it clear that he is following local legislation that requires Caymanians to be given first preference for available jobs.
“The commissioner has a proven track record of making every attempt to increase the number of Caymanians in the RCIPS, including opening the application process for Caymanians to apply to join the RCIPS as an ongoing process throughout the year. I recently attended the RCIPS graduating class of 2018 in which the entire class of nine were Caymanians,” he said. “I believe it is important to point out that the criticisms levelled at the commissioner, do not accurately capture his comments, given the applicants have only just applied and are at stage one of the recruitment process.”
Manderson said that none of the applicants so far have been determined as “suitable candidates” but are people meeting the minimum criteria.
“The recruitment process, which includes comprehensive testing, vetting and an interview process, will determine how many applicants are suitable candidates,” he said. “I join the commissioner in encouraging Caymanians to use the extension of the deadline to apply to join the RCIPS. Having spent the first 28 years of my civil service career in a law enforcement department, I can testify to the great job satisfaction of knowing that you are working to keep the Cayman Islands safe, whether it is removing unscrupulous persons from our islands or arresting persons who seek to interrupt the peace and tranquility that our islands are known for.”
Miller had expressed concerns about the commissioner’s decision to abandon the long-standing policy to limit eligibility to Caymanians and permanent residents, and with 82 applicants Miller said he did not see why the commissioner needed more candidates when the classes are usually made up of around 12 or 15 people. He said it “should not be difficult” to select 15 from a pool of 82 to fill the class, the opposition leader added.
Miller recommended that the commissioner expand the class size to 25 to give more local people a chance to serve their own country.
“If Commissioner Byrne wants to revise his recruitment criteria from the current educational
standards and to review screening procedures and protocols, he is free to do so, but the basic nationality and residency requirement should not be tampered with,” Miller stated. “There is a reason that we have long limited recruitment to nationals and permanent residents and there is every reason that we should continue to maintain that basic standard.”
He pointed to the need for “strong relationships of mutual trust between police agencies and the communities they serve” to maintain public safety. Miller said he and the opposition members were concerned that as well as the risk of suitable Caymanians being sidelined, and “robbing them of the chance to service their country in the noble field of policing”. He said that bringing “transients into the mix” could undermine the goals of any police service.
All the commissioner did not say he had any suitable candidates. He said he had candidates that met the basic criteria.
Come on get the facts.
I support our acting Governor. Where were you when he was deporting people from the Islands and making Cayman safe. And if it’s not safe why is it we had 1000 applicants for PR and no one wants ro leave.
Cayman needs to get serious about crime. Ezzard is not serious about it. The current Chief does appear to be serious and should be supported, rather being criticised from the sidelines by the guy who gets elected with 300 votes.
Caymanian, Jamaicans, English, American, Canadian, can’t we just hire people who fit the criteria regardless
Lets sum this up and cut through all the political double-speak from Manderson:
“The civil service, boards and government authorities can do what they want and I will simply smile and nod”
No 4:43 finally we have a Caymanian who is willing to stand up for what is right. A Caymanian who is not afraid to go against the “popular thing” which is obviously the “wrong thing”.
Thank you acting Governor. You make us proud.
Remember Miller campaign promise was to shut down work permits until all caymanians were employed. Just imagine what Cayman would be like if he did that.
That thinking is what ruined Bahamas and made Cayman.
We need capable policemen! That must be the end game.
Caymanians: Illiterate, unlearned, no ambition, lazy, thugs, criminals, et cetera …
So sadly, you hear these labels from top leaders and employers within our own society. The same name brandings they place on other Caribbean nations – to pursue “their” agendas.
They brand ALL CAYMANIANS like this! And some of our own naive people agree with their rantings.
Anti-caymanians is what they are..
Lets get a Caymanian Police Commissioner before we get a Caymanian Governor..Franz is a rubber stamp for the UK.
Foreign persons get free rides over Caymanians. Incredible! Plus housing, perks, and before you know it, they easily get bank loans and make it well in our country. Then look down on us and say we are a lazy people and all criminals too!
smh …
Please hire whichever ones are literate.
May as well I become a criminal! You have folk that just came here the other day, and they can enjoy executing powers of police over our population, and be eligible for benefits that average Caymanians don’t have.
Surely, Manderson and the COP must know over 80 applicants applied … please don’t tell me they are not trainable and can become good officers?!
We need to stop this negativity against our own people!
Cym county …you are missing the point. The last recruit class got us 9 Caymanians. Clearly we need to broaden the field to get us a larger class.
Both the Commssioner and Manderson has made it clear that caymanians will be given first preference. So what’s the problem?
Thank you acting Governor. Miller and his opposition want caymanians to be given jobs regardless of the whether they can perform the duties. This is exactly what we need to stop doing.
This is worst than putting inside turf outside.
The last recruit class gave us a grand total of 9 Caymanians. Clearly we can’t have another class that size.
‘The Police have already received 82 applications from Caymanians and Permanent Residents….they have not been assessed’
. . . and
‘Manderson said none of the applicants so far have been determined as “suitable candidates” ‘
Therein lies the situation . . .
Contradictory
Franz for Governor…NOT!!!!
Quite the opposite. It is the ability to make tough, unpopular decisions in the interest of good governance despite political backlash that is a hallmark of a leader.
Well done, Actg. Governor Manderson.
Cayman government is making it difficult for Caymanians to secure employment in their own country,”
That’s right Mr. Miller stand up for our country. What we need is a Caymanian Police Commissioner to start with before even thinking about a Caymanian Governor.
Mr. Manderson you have been doing a great job so far. Please for the sake of my children future don’t sell out to these bastards.
CAYMANIAN GOVERMENT FOR CAYMANIAN PEOPLE
@12:59 “Please for the sake of my children future don’t sell out to these bastards.
CAYMANIAN GOVERMENT FOR CAYMANIAN PEOPLE”
Ummm where the hell have you been the last oh.. 10 – 15 years and do they have good wifi signal?
Cayman Government on the whole has sold out to these bastards.
Right here my friend. I know that the goverment has sold out long time now. But I also know that there is a few dedicated hard working caymanians in the government trying to make it better for the caymanian people. We the caymanian people needs to stand up and fight for our island and our culture. They can’t do it alone.
3:05 I have been in Cayman for 50 years and I have no idea what you are talking about.
No one has sold out Caymanains. Caymanians put in the effort and they get the jobs they deserve. Caymanians don’t want Miller or anyone dumbing down jobs so we can get them. We want to work and earn our jobs.
CIG just gave two of my family an internship for the summer and ever day the children come home excited about what they have learned.
Sounds like a good job to me. Thank you acting Governor.
“Once again, the government is making it difficult for Caymanians to secure employment in their own country,”
“with 82 applicants Miller said he did not see why the commissioner needed more candidates when the classes are usually made up of around 12 or 15 people.”
Bullshit. We Caymanians have first priority when it comes to these jobs, but not enough quality candidates are applying. That’s why it has to be opened up to other residents.
Just because 82 people applied, it doesn’t mean that there are enough who are suitable candidates. I can apply for any job I like but that doesn’t mean I should get it just because I was born here. I hear they need brain surgeons – oh I can give that a try. I’m Caymanian so I should get that job rather than employ any more foreigners.
If you want a quality police force, and need enough police officers who can tackle the growing crime here then we need the best people for the job and when we can’t get those people from our own, we need to get them from other nationalities.
We need to realise that most of our unemployed people don’t have jobs for a valid reason, not because they are being discriminated against. Our politicians calling for this sort of nonsense only leads to greater divisions in our country, and people being employed from our population in jobs they aren’t qualified for – which leads in turn to poor public services, poor performance in the police force and ever increasing crime.
12:17 You hit the nail on the head. Unfortunately there isn’t a test to see if you are qualified to vote!
Brilliant comment and all that needs to be said about yet another numbskull xenophobic declaration from members of the Opposition that conveniently avoids basic facts about what the islands need (competent police!).
Get real…first sensible post I have read in a while.
I very rarely agree with Ezzard because sometimes I think he just likes to hear himself talk. This time though, he is right on point. The Irish love to hire their own, it will only be matter of time you will see a whole set of Irish Police officers. The Police force does not need to be anything other than Caymanians. This is just another ploy to bring in their friends to continue the raid on anywhere that has some money or a decent standard living. Right now the level of work place bullying from the Irish, Canadian, English and others is structured beyond belief. Stop giving away the rights of the locals! They do not like us, they are using Cayman.
Don’t get me wrong, there are some really honest hardworking decent people from these countries. Policing, like taking care of anything, you must have some invested interest in that “thing” you are trying to protect and serve. What makes you think that these people will care about Cayman people? What has history taught us about when people come to the Caribbean or Africa or anywhere else?. Think carefully before you give away the security and protection of the majority citizens of Cayman.
“This is just another ploy to bring in their friends…”, with the full support of your Caymanian deputy governor.
And I as a generational Caymanian would rather have to deal with Irish cops, if not our own, rather than a illiterate, corrupt cop from a third world country!!
“The Police force does not need to be anything other than Caymanians.”
And if there were enough INTERESTED and QUALIFIED Caymanians applying then this would be possible.
I still prefer offering these jobs to people who have actually lived here for an extended period and presumably have some ties to the community, than just importing people who have never been here before.
Yea but … been here for only 4 years ????
1:37pm, their are too many of those “Caymanians”, working as police officers, who have the second job as truck drivers and taxi drivers. Are they indigenous Caymanians ?
Are they who we need to conveniently make up number?
Good move.
To all those Caymanians that want Franz as governor, be careful what you wish for, you just might get it.
Anyone can see through this. Wait and see, all successful applicants will be those from the second recruitment drive. The first 82 won’t be considered.
As much as I would like to see any Caymanian or expat who have lived on the Island for over 4 years get these Police jobs . The risk factors is far too big to be effective and money well spent I think . They should recruit people who are well trained in Police work with experience and don’t know anyone on the Islands. The Police Force shouldn’t be an employment agency, It should be a Law Enforcement agencies .
There is room for both. But local knowledge is important in the job and that cannot be imported.
We had excellent Caymanian police officers in the past. What happened to them? Our police force is now being run by officers from 3rd countries who accept the type of criminal activity that is now prevalent in our islands. Clean house!!!
When?
They got promoted or retired.
They were pushed out. A very good friend of mine left the service because of the “bullying” shall we call it of Caymanian officers. How many officers running taxi and going law school? Do you think they’re here to solve crimes lol. Think again.
So, Miller is OK with the police dropping the educational standards further, eh? Based on my experience, they should be raised!!
It is really important that this place has enough police, and good police. This is basic to any society, and THAT is something that should not be tampered with. The educational criteria as its stands is not too high. Next Ezzard will be saying that the background checks should be less strict, and that Caymanians with criminal records should be allowed in! Watch!
Yup
11:11am, it seems you have a memory lapse. Wasn’t criminals from other countries employed in the RCIPS? Figure that out for yourself. They all come with clean records and vetted, only to find out later on their records are not so clean after all.
I have not asked the COP to drop any standards. He said in Friday’s Compass he had 82 suitable candidates. If the Compass is wrong, correct them not me.
Ezzard
He did not say that they were suitable candidates. He said they have met the minimum criteria for eligibility. This is what Franz clarified further. They still have to go through all the vetting. According to the Compass you have hundreds of applications in the past that get whittled down to single digits after vetting. In your statement you said that educational criteria should be changed before nationality criteria. Clearly you are telling him to loosen the educational standards so more can pass the vetting. This is a bad idea. The islands want more from the police, not less, and dropping educational standards will NOT get us there.
“If Commissioner Byrne wants to revise his recruitment criteria from the current educational
standards and to review screening procedures and protocols, he is free to do so, but the basic nationality and residency requirement should not be tampered with,” Miller stated
–hmmm, “revise” the current educational standards… aren’t you implying for him to drop the standards???