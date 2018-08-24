Managing visitors key challenge to tourism

(CNS): Managing visitor numbers at specific attractions like Stingray City, as well as along Seven Mile Beach and downtown George Town, is a key issue for the tourism ministry to address, according to the draft Cayman Islands National Tourism Plan (NTP), which was published this week. Officials are seeking public input on the document, which reveals some striking contradictions and challenges over seasonal surges in guests, largely from cruise ships, that are taking a toll on the islands. But the plan makes it clear that growing cruise numbers through the development of berthing facilities is still a policy priority for government, even while it is pursuing strategies to attract more overnight guests, despite the conflict between the two sides of Cayman’s tourism coin.

The draft document reflects the input gathered from stakeholders and the broader public during a consultation period, as well as research undertaken by the Department of Tourism. Throughout the plan the issue of visitor numbers and managing the growth in a sustainable way is a key element. But at the same time increasing cruise numbers is a stated ambition, even when the document acknowledges that is a threat to the far more lucrative overnight market.

Officials set out the purpose of the NTP at the beginning of the document, indicating that it is meant to define, through consensus, a road map for enhancing the competitiveness of the Cayman Islands as a destination as well as protecting the islands’ cultural and natural assets and to spread the benefits of tourism to all.

“We must ensure that any future tourism growth is managed and developed while taking full account of its current and future economic, social and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment, Caymanians, and residents,” the document states.

But it highlights the challenges this presents and makes it clear that visitor numbers are currently being badly managed and the destination is struggling to cope. It points to a failure to spread the social and economic benefits of growing numbers of tourists, which is having a “negative multiplier effect”, as well as the problems created by overcrowding.

“The Islands have also been experiencing the worsening effects of unsustainable tourism practices such as overcrowding of popular tourist attractions, environmental degradation, poor visitor management, increased negative social and digital media coverage of the destination, increased social issues such as crime and poverty, and more uneven distribution of wealth,” the plan reads. “The inability to adequately address tourism industry challenges and threats and take advantage of strengths and opportunities limits the success and future growth of the Cayman Islands.”

While the authors stated that the tourism plan aims to address those challenges, it seems to offer contradicting solutions. The plan points out the positive factors of Cayman’s tourism product and the fact that people want to visit but also highlights weaknesses, such as the seasonality, high operating costs, the management challenges of cruise ship calls, a lack of training, awareness and interest from locals to work in the sector, as well as a negative attitude from some Caymanians about the impact of tourism on the country. Poor environmental management and poor public transport are also noted.

But the plan suggests this all presents “opportunities”, and upgrading the cruise port infrastructure with the development of piers is cited as a solution, as well as developing new markets, such as medical tourism, cultural heritage tourism, nature and adventure-oriented travel and targeting visitors in the Asia-Pacific markets.

Despite repeatedly noting the problems that cruise numbers create for some of Cayman’s leading attractions, such as Stingray City, Public Beach and even the Cayman Turtle Centre on high cruise days, the plan states that “without the cruise berthing facilities, the Cayman Islands cannot guarantee a consistent level of cruise arrivals and the ability to create long-term agreements with the main cruise lines”.

Yet the plan clearly states that the “over-reliance on coastal and marine attractions” as the main offerings to visitors is presenting considerable stress to those attractions.

The main solution in the plan appears to be to introduce a visitor management programme with designated staff responsible for the planning, monitoring, and coordination of visitors, who would liaise with individual attraction managers.

