Man escapes armed would-be muggers by 7MB

(CNS): Two armed men, believed to be in their early- to mid-twenties, confronted another man on Thursday night at around 10pm outside a condo development just south of the Seven Mile Public Beach. The victim said he did not know the men and he managed to get away from them before they were able to take anything from him or harm him in any way. No shots were fired and there was no physical contact. The suspects both had dark complexions. The man with the firearm was tall and wore jeans and a black hoodie. The other suspect was shorter and was wearing a black hoodie and shorts.

Anyone with any information on this incident, or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here.

Category: Crime, Police