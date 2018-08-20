Bodden Town man denies possession of illegal gun

(CNS): Elton David Webster (31) will face trial next year over the possession of an illegal gun and ammunition found at his home in the Newlands area of Bodden Town after he denied the charges in Grand Court Friday. Webster was arrested in April after police executed a warrant at his residence, where a 9mm Glock 17 pistol and more than 50 rounds of ammunition were reportedly uncovered. At the time of the raid two women were also arrested.

One of the women was never charged; the second was but the charges were later dropped. Webster pleaded not guilty to both counts and was bailed to return for trial on a surety of $30,000.

Category: Courts, Crime