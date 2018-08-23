How loud can you play music when driving?

I was wondering if there was some sort of legal limit on how loud music should be in one’s car? I have stopped next to people whose music is booming and I myself have had music playing very loudly in my car (some music is just better loud). I ask this because when I have had loud music on, it’s pretty obvious that I can’t hear much outside of my car, which can include the sirens of ambulances and police vehicles, as well as other cars honking. Of course, emergency vehicles have flashing lights, but if someone doesn’t notice those or doesn’t hear a honk from another car, it might lead to a bad situation. Is this covered in the law?

