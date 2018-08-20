Legal changes to help prosecute grooming

(CNS): Amendments to the Penal Code that government hopes to steer through the Legislative Assembly at next month’s meeting on Cayman Brac have been welcomed by the police, as they say it will help them and prosecutors convict sexual predators and abusers who groom young victims. The Penal Code is being amended to include eight new offences regarding sexual contact with children, such as sexual communication, forcing kids to watch pornography or procuring a child for sexual activity, among others. The legislation also makes sexual harm orders retrospective and modernises the language about vulnerable victims of sexual abuse.

The eight new offences are largely related to the grooming of children by offenders and they cover the stages that sexual predators often go through to gain access to children.

The amendments will make it an offence to communicate with a child where the intention is to encourage them to send sexually related communication back, such as soliciting pictures of a child in sexual poses. It criminalises arranging to meet and meeting children following sexual communication, where the meeting is sexual in nature.

It also creates an offence for people who lure a child for sexual activity on behalf of someone else. Making children watch sexual activity, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and inviting a child to participate in sexual activity are all now defined offences.

Abuse of a position of trust, especially where people are working with children, will also see people prosecuted where they breach that trust through sexual communication or activity with any child they are supervising or taking care of.

The legislation states that sentences for the new offences range from four to twelve years, with the offence of abuse of position of trust carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of four years where the offender pleads guilty or six years upon conviction.

Inspector Kevin Ashworth, Manager of the RCIPS Family Support Unit, has welcomed the changes, saying they go to heart of grooming.

“The proposed amendments to the Penal Code are a very positive step forward in addressing and targeting child safeguarding issues by highlighting some of the specific offences which are more commonly referred to as grooming,” according to Ashworth, who has already worked on a number of these types of cases.

“Primarily as a child safeguarding entity, the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) and each of its parent organisations very much welcome the proposals, which provide additional legal resources for the investigators to be more pro-active in stemming the frequency of abuse, especially child sexual abuse, within the Cayman Islands.”

He explained that officers will be able to pick up on potential sexual abusers and predators and potentially intervene before they actually hurt any children.

“Investigators will be able to analyze patterns of suspicious behaviour that would otherwise have been hard to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, and legislative developments such as this enhance the possibilities of bringing offenders to justice prior to more serious offending occurring,” Ashworth told CNS. “This not only addresses the needs of victims and goes some way to alleviating public outcry but also provides police and crown prosecutors with specified offences to combat such abhorrent behavior.”

The retrospective application of sexual harm prevention orders is also expected to help prosecutors keep known predators, after they are released from jail, away from existing and potential new victims. Up until now, very few orders have been implemented because in several recent successful convictions the offences and charges occurred before the law was passed.

With this amendment, however, these people will have orders imposed upon their release, including Errington Webster, the former political candidate and community leader who was convicted last year on indecent assault charges relating to a teenage girl. He was sentenced to six years in jail, but the crown will now be able to pace an order restricting his access to young people after he is released.

His case also highlights the need for the changes in the legislation that define grooming. Webster had followed a common pattern of sexual predators as he groomed his young victim, but it was difficult for the police to charge him for that behaviour.

In several cases prosecuted recently where it has been difficult to prove indecent assault or gross indecency, offenders were charged under legislation relating to the misuse of a communication network, which falls far short of reflecting the true criminality of the offenders.

In the case of Trinidadian track star Ato Stephens, who appeared to show grooming behaviour when he was accused of indecent assault against one of his charges, he was given an 18 month sentence based on the abuse of ICT laws when he was found not guilty of the sexual offences. If he had been charged and convicted under this legislation, as a coach of the victim he would have faced a minimum of six years in jail.

