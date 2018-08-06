Land crabs threatened by traffic and development

(CNS): A new scoping study by the Department of Environment Terrestrial Research Unit found that almost 3,000 black land crabs were killed on the Queen’s Highway in East End during the two month peak migration season last summer. Writing in the DoE magazine, Flicker, graduate research student Kinsey Tedford, said there is much local anecdotal knowledge about the Gecarcinus ruricola, but almost no scientific data. With increasing indications that the crab is under threat, Tedford and Dr David Bass began their research during the 2017 season to understand the migration.

The clearest findings were the threats posed by cars and development to the species and its continued survival. In June a total of 1,328 crabs were killed crossing the highway between North Side and East End and another 1,612 in July. The research also revealed that the crabs are confined to areas along the highway with little or no development.

“The crabs seemed to prefer the undeveloped areas providing them with the necessary resources and suitable habitat,” Tedford wrote. “The loss of a forested habitat and the resources it contains is a considerable issue on the island as tourist-related development and urbanization continues. Habitat loss along the coastal side is a particular threat because it hinders the seaward migration of berried females to release larvae, as well as re-emerging megalops (juvenile crabs) moving inland.”

The researcher found that heavy rainfall and the cycles of the moon are important triggers for the migration season. Female crabs head from their inland locations to the sea to lay their eggs during the first new moon following heavy rains. But with so much road kill and less habitat, the data raises questions about the sustainability of the local crab population, which remains a popular food source.

The cultural tradition of crab hunting is already becoming far less common due to the threats to the habitat and population, and the research data is now needed to help the DoE in conservation plans and the possible introduction of sustainable harvest levels.

“As keystone species and migratory animals, land crabs have multiple roles spanning the eco-systems they cross,” said Tedford. “In the ocean, many animals feed on the crab’s larvae as they drift through the currents among seagrass beds, coral reefs, and mangrove wetlands. Land crabs also play important roles in forested coastal habitats by serving as ‘gardeners’ dispersing seeds throughout the forests and ultimately influencing the species composition of coastal plant communities.”

This first step towards a more scientific understanding of the population of land crabs will help conservationists manage what is emerging as a threatened species. But Tedford points out that this crab will need more than just habitat protection, though that will still be important to its survival as well as other endemic species that live in the same areas, such as the Grand Cayman racer snake and the Grand Cayman Bluethroated Anole.

But the threat from traffic during the crabs migration will, Tedford wrote, require other protections, such as warning signs with flashing lights in the areas where the crabs are migrating in the greatest numbers.

The next step in the research will be to look at the catch numbers. Telford said it will be important that local crabbers, are involved in providing input on potential sustainable harvest rates and future management decisions.

Email Jane.Haakonsson@gov.ky for a copy of Flicker #37 Access old issues of Flicker on the DoE website

