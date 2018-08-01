Police seek EE man following knife attack

(CNS): One man is in hospital with a serious stab wound and another remains on the run following an altercation at a house on Sea View Road in East End yesterday at around 5:15pm. Police said the victim was standing outside a residence when a man, whom he knew, approached on a bicycle, stabbed him and left the location. The police are now trying to find and apprehend him. The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police