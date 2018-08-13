Community affairs CFO moving to WORC

(CNS): Joel Burke, the chief financial officer at the Community Affairs Ministry, has become the first person identified to take a permanent job at the government’s new department, Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC), which is expected to be up and running in January. Burke has been appointed as the deputy director of finance, administration and customer service and will start at the agency on 1 September. The government accountant will not only be responsible for the finances but its human resources and customer service sections, officials said.

WORC Interim Director Sharon Roulstone described the role as “multifaceted”, saying she was

“delighted” to welcome him to the team.

“Joel is the perfect candidate for this role,” Roulstone said. “He is a young, energized professional who desires to positively impact the lives of his fellow Caymanians. He has the qualifications and aptitude to achieve great things at WORC.”

Burke, who volunteers on a government committee responsible for training opportunities and software development, said he believed in government’s vision for the Cayman Islands. “It is exciting to be part of the department charged with changing the landscape of this country by empowering Caymanians to create a brighter future for generations to come.”

Having started his career at EY, where he earned his qualification as a certified public accountant, Burke held a number of finance related jobs before taking on the top financial role at community affairs.

