Jobless offered two weeks clean-up work
(CNS): Government has announced a new summer clean-up project and will be offering two weeks paid work for unemployed Caymanians this month. The National Community Enhancement (NiCE) programme normally takes place in December and January as part of a Christmas and New Year spruce up for the islands. But the commerce ministry, in partnership with the health ministry, is leading a summer version of the project from Monday, 20 August, to Friday, 31 August, paying $10 per hour. Commerce Minister Joey Hew said it would provide gainful work for unemployed Caymanians.
“It will be an added opportunity this year for many to learn new skills for the job market and to earn extra money for during the summer and back to school expenses, while at the same time benefitting the community during one of our busiest times of year,” he said.
The NiCE Summer Project will cover repairs and maintenance, gardening, as well as cleaning parks, beaches, beach access, garbage collection and roadside verges. A similar project will also be undertaken in the Sister Islands under the supervision of District Administration.
Registration and orientation will take place at the Lions Centre on Monday, 13 August, from 9am until noon. Applicants will need to bring a completed application and supporting documentation with them to prove immigration status on registration day. The project is only open to unemployed Caymanians and spouses of Caymanians who are 18 years old and over. Rigorous vetting will take place to ensure that only those who are qualified are accepted onto the programme, officials said.
Those accepted will be required to attend work daily from 7am to 3pm, Monday through Friday. Contracted workers will be paid $10 per hour while foremen will receive $12 per hour.
Application forms can be picked up at all district libraries in Grand Cayman, district MLA Offices, the Needs Assessment Unit, the National Workforce Development Agency and from the Government Administration Building’s reception.
Government agencies supervising works on this summer’s project are the Public Works Department (PWD), the National Roads Authority (NRA) and the Department of Environmental Health (DEH).
We all know the reason for this summer clean up. To divert attention and gain some favour from the new dock project as they know there is major opposition to it. Politics is a beautiful game.
Joey proves again he’s a joker. What
a waste of space and a vote! Never again.
Thanks Joey for getting this project going. Some of us appreciates it. We understand that you are constrained by political affiliations but we also know that you are doing everything in your power to help our people. Persons like you, Arden McLean and Al Suckoo care about us but right now there is only so much that you can do. We will not forget you guys next time around. Hold on, keep doing what you can. A new day is coming!! ” if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray, then I will hear from heaven and heal the land,
These people need to find a full time job and keep it. Government needs to keep offering handouts and get the DOE to do its job!!
(PPM) poor people Movement, they only have time for the rich not the same middle class people who have voted them in. Politics is correct however we the poor and oppressed middle class will only suffer the rule of this constituencies. Life of the Caymanian is only worth $6.00 an hour on a minimum wage, however the government feels that $10.00 – $12.00 is sufficient for this cause wow…..why can Caymanian see these things, the next election is getting near and a new change might be in the cards to remove old politicians and place fresh blood in those roles.
Aldart do the right thing you know needs to be done for Caymanian, raise the minimum wage to $10.
Anything below is an UNLIVABLE WAGE PAY RATE.
How come Grand Cayman only does this once or twice per year and Cayman Brac does it throughout the year? On Cayman Brac they run the programme 7 hours per day three days per week for three weeks at a time . . . and believe it or not people from Grand Cayman come over here to work.
Also see many able-bodied people who receive NAU assistance working on the roads – hmnn if they can work on the roads for CI $10 per hour then how come they cannot work on the roads to receive their rental/food/electricity assistance?
While the programme is well intended, the real beneficiaries over here are the liquor stores and bars – the CI$210 is basically partying money
Signed,
Am I right or am I right!
Cayman Brac is a failed welfare state ministers Moses and Julianna are all about wasting money with more giveaways and vote buying schemes. Brackers deserve better but are slaves to the Brac mafia that runs the tiny island for their own benefit.
The Brac is a Welfare State full time, so no surprise there.
Some food for thought here……. $10/HR for 45 hours a week is $450.00. I wonder if CIG is paying pensions and health on those earnings cause as far as I know, the pensions law states that ALL earnings are pensionable. So here we have our own government flaunting one of their very own laws. And DPL is in same building as NWDA so go,figure why this has been overlooked. Therefore, NO employer henceforth should be taken to court for not paying pensions as our very own government of unity are themselves committing breach of a law. But then again, the officers in NWDA and DLP are about as useful as 2 teats on a boar hog and as efficient as diesel in a gasoline engine.
Thank you PPM for caring.
Caring means vote buying to some. Why not provide subsidies for kids returning to school who need it?
A job for 2 weeks is not caring. Help Caymanians get jobs and be trained to keep a job for the whole year. That would be a real demonstration of caring. Wake up.
What kind of non-sense is this unity government trying to rub over caymanians faces! A bunch of BS and again doing the same ole things but no real solutions!! This government is a joke and sending us further down to hell! But then again, with Alden as Premier we aint got no leadership, not today, in 2013 or ever!
Nice to see the slaves getting a little work in their own country courtesy of their benevolent government.
Make the inmates do this every week! Pay them 30 cents an hour. Done and done.
I am concerned as this cleanup or work to make extra cash is geared towards males. What about women who are raising children and are heading households.
I see many women taking advantage of cleanup opportunities on Cayman Brac. It’s not just man’s work.
Where r the application forms located?
Read the post again….
I personally think they need this done quarterly. Some people don’t want to work and they just want to make a quick buck for a week or two. That’s the truth. They’re just gonna need a bigger truck to collect all those beach chairs at public beach to throw them away.
This desperate move by the Minister and the PPM should remind us of when they opposed McKeeva’s UDP for doing exactly the same things and called it a waste of money and vote buying.
Wake up people If they continue with these gimmicks four times a year the sheeple may forget before the next election and vote them back into power. Cayman deserves better. God help our country.
What an insult!
Not surprising though if you know him. Look at his constituency – rich new Caymanians make up the bulk of his votes and he tolerates the rest.
Joey, Tara, Alden and Moses represent the rich and the expats. These 4 show Caymanians everyday that they only care about protecting the pockets and the egos of the RiCH. They are indifferent to the real struggles of poor and middle class Caymanians who can’t keep up with rising electricity, water, food, gas and housing costs. They DO NOTHING to fix the root causes.
They LIE to the people.
#TRUMPIANS
#votethemOUT
5:49 – Now you said a mouthful and on point!!! I wish I knew who you were so I could shake your hand.
wow……paying lazy locals to pick up their own trash even though workers in the pwd are already paid to do it?
little hint for cig and the police farce: if you would enforce anti-littering laws you might actually kill around 4 cayman birds with one stone…
Wow I cannot find the right words besides “DON’T STOP DA PROGRESS” is this the best they can do?
Shame! This islands needs technical schools and paid on the job training. Not a temporary fix.
Wow, just by the first several of comments it looks like nothing will keep you people happy, eh!
Well Aldart, next couple weeks sounds like a good time for an employment survey don’t ya think?
Everyone knows Hew and the rest of them in their ivory towers have no idea what’s going on in their country. We need to vote every one of them out come 2021, but their rich business people will try to keep them in as they’re the only ones prospering in this damn Island!!!
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
Absurd….. n, Man, find another name, update your chip, say something different, geesh!
4.42pm He takes that name because he and his views are Absurd. Oh and anti Caymanian.
Jobs for 2 weeks is Absurd! Breaking your own labor laws is Absurd.
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
That would take ingenuity or at least intelligence…even term “Absurdistan” was plagiarized.
ROFLOL what did I just read? Hew called it an opportunity to learn new skills like painting the medians and picking up rubbish.
This country is going to the dogs with this type of leadership. They think Caymanians are only good enough to pick up road side garbage in a country with over 24k work permits. Vote him and the rest out!
To be fair picking up garbage will be completely new to some of them. Caymanians are known to be the worst offenders for littering on our beaches and throwing garbage out the window while driving.
Wellllll I’ve seen Jamaicans do it more…
Anonymous at 4;43 pm i beg to differ. In the good old days, when we were the Islands that time forgot, you could not find a cleaner island anywhere. Once we became known and all road led to our beautiful shores things became vastly different. Slums began to emerge for low income workers from parts unknown and our environment began to change. I am not saying that some Caymanians are not contributing to the nastiness but once upon a time it never happened here. It only takes one slob to change an entire sub- division, or enclave. Good job Joey, at least the mess will be cleaned up if only for a few weeks.
I am afraid you forgot to educate the Caymanian youth on pride and cleanliness. From my observations the vast majority of them are nasty litter bugs!
Minister Hew and the rest of them that concocted this idea should resign now if this the best you can do for Caymanians. SMH
Minister Hew is the premier in waiting!
God would never be so cruel. McKeeva Bush would never allow that bobo!
More short term and low wage work to temporarily placate the needy and the downtrodden
How about this put in place policies that will solve the inherent and chronic issues in Cayman so that programs like this and the Christmas cleanup are unnecessary and a thing of the past
Instead of pushing this fake 100% employment BS
Mr. Hew and the unity government should be addressing raising inflation and the costs of living and costs of doing business instead of this types of band aid solutions.
What – you want them to do something meaningful?
They are getting the new dock ready!
You call $10 per hour low wage?
Would you do it for $5.00? go get a form filled out and let the Minister know that you will do for a reduced fee. While you are st it stop complaining!!
