Jobless offered two weeks clean-up work

(CNS): Government has announced a new summer clean-up project and will be offering two weeks paid work for unemployed Caymanians this month. The National Community Enhancement (NiCE) programme normally takes place in December and January as part of a Christmas and New Year spruce up for the islands. But the commerce ministry, in partnership with the health ministry, is leading a summer version of the project from Monday, 20 August, to Friday, 31 August, paying $10 per hour. Commerce Minister Joey Hew said it would provide gainful work for unemployed Caymanians.

“It will be an added opportunity this year for many to learn new skills for the job market and to earn extra money for during the summer and back to school expenses, while at the same time benefitting the community during one of our busiest times of year,” he said.

The NiCE Summer Project will cover repairs and maintenance, gardening, as well as cleaning parks, beaches, beach access, garbage collection and roadside verges. A similar project will also be undertaken in the Sister Islands under the supervision of District Administration.

Registration and orientation will take place at the Lions Centre on Monday, 13 August, from 9am until noon. Applicants will need to bring a completed application and supporting documentation with them to prove immigration status on registration day. The project is only open to unemployed Caymanians and spouses of Caymanians who are 18 years old and over. Rigorous vetting will take place to ensure that only those who are qualified are accepted onto the programme, officials said.

Those accepted will be required to attend work daily from 7am to 3pm, Monday through Friday. Contracted workers will be paid $10 per hour while foremen will receive $12 per hour.

Application forms can be picked up at all district libraries in Grand Cayman, district MLA Offices, the Needs Assessment Unit, the National Workforce Development Agency and from the Government Administration Building’s reception.

Government agencies supervising works on this summer’s project are the Public Works Department (PWD), the National Roads Authority (NRA) and the Department of Environmental Health (DEH).

